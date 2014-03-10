Important as the wage issue is, there is a larger issue at stake here, as well. The postal service is a national institution that predates the founding of our country (Ben Franklin was appointed our first postmaster general in 1775). It is a service relied on particularly heavily by those members of the public who are not necessarily well served by the rest of the marketplace—the elderly; the infirm; rural Americans. And so it’s disconcerting to see its functions being sloughed off to chain stores in strip malls, stores that may not even be around all that much longer. The postal service tried something similar to the Staples partnership back in the late 1980s, with Sears. Been to a Sears store lately? Retail is transient.

Postal service officials of course deny that the Staples counters (which are currently limited to stores in California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts) are meant to replace traditional post offices or postal service employees. In a recent video message to employees, Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe declared, “This is all new business for us. The idea we’re somehow or other taking jobs away, that Staples is supplanting the postal office, there is no intention of this.” He compared the Staples counters to other private-sector alliances, such as having stamps available for sale at Costco. “It’s convenience, it’s access, it’s the way of the world,” he said. “I’m not gong to back away from it.” He rejected the notion that this represented a slow-motion privatization of the institution: “There is no interest in privatizing,” he said. “Do not let people get you confused with issues about privatization.”

There are a few problems with this dismissal of concerns. For one, it’s disingenuous to compare the installation of full-service postal counters at Staples (which are providing 80 percent of traditional postal services, all but registered mail and a few other services) with making it easier to buy stamps at the grocery store or drug store. No one objects to the latter.