"The World Needs Russia. Russia Does Not Need Putin."

Pyotr Chaadayev, a renowned Russian cultural figure, wrote: "I love my country, I wish her glory, and I can appreciate the great qualities of my people. But I did not learn to love my fatherland with my eyes shut and my head bowed down. I believe that a man can benefit his country only when he sees it clearly. I think that the time of blind love is over, and we owe our fatherland the truth. I am a stranger to that devout, lazy patriotism, which tries to see everything only in pleasant light and lets itself get lulled by its own illusions, but which, alas, now controls many of our eminent minds.”

Reading these words today, I realize their frightening relevance.

Vladimir Putin has shocked the world by his policies toward Ukraine. The Anschluss of Crimea looks like the outcome of military geopolitics modeled on the Third Reich. And this has reactivated an anti-Russian stereotype—the stereotype of a nation doomed to the status of barbarian aggressors and meek slaves.

That stereotype could hardly be more wrong or more destructive. Last year’s mass rallies in Moscow, with banners that read “Russia without Putin,” prove that Russia has more than one face. Besides the awful and repugnant face it also has a beautiful and noble one. But is Russia, by the way, unique in this regard? Hitler wasn’t Germany’s only face, and Mussolini was not the only face of Italy—though German and Italian cultures will always have a problem with this part of their inheritance.