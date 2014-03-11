"The World Needs Russia. Russia Does Not Need Putin."

Vladimir Putin has shocked the world by his policies toward Ukraine. The Anschluss of Crimea looks like the outcome of military geopolitics modeled on the Third Reich. And this has reactivated an anti-Russian stereotype—the stereotype of a nation doomed to the status of barbarian aggressors and meek slaves.

That stereotype could hardly be more wrong or more destructive. Last year’s mass rallies in Moscow, with banners that read “Russia without Putin,” prove that Russia has more than one face. Besides the awful and repugnant face it also has a beautiful and noble one. But is Russia, by the way, unique in this regard? Hitler wasn’t Germany’s only face, and Mussolini was not the only face of Italy—though German and Italian cultures will always have a problem with this part of their inheritance.

Brutal and cruel colonialism is not the only, or the determining, aspect of English, French, and Dutch identity, even though the colonial era profoundly influenced these cultures. Likewise, Russia is not doomed to despotism at home and aggression abroad. It is no sphinx—it is a country full of conflicts and debates.