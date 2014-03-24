U.S. Senators: Where Are They Now?

The job of united states senator, though not without its perks and prestige, is a rawer deal than it may seem. Its main responsibilities involve petty humiliations and untelevised subcommittee hearings, and unless you possess the magnetism of a John F. Kennedy or a Barack Obama, you don’t even get to be president.

No wonder, then, that so many senators cash in when they depart Congress. While some dive into the smaller pond of state politics and others climb the ivory tower, the vast majority of Senate retirees pursue opportunities as lobbyists in the ever-thriving private sector. We examined the second acts of all the living senators who have left the body since 2004 and discovered that the next-best thing to a key to the executive mansion is the one to the executive washroom at Patton Boggs.