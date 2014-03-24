U.S. Senators: Where Are They Now?

BYRON DORGAN

RETIRED, 2010. Arent Fox

JUDD GREGG

RETIRED, 2010. Security Industry and Financial Markets Association

JON KYL

RETIRED, 2012. Arent Fox

JOE LIEBERMAN

RETIRED, 2012. Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman

BLANCHE LINCOLN

DEFEATED, 2010. Lincoln Policy Group

A casualty of 2010’s Republican wave, Lincoln was considered a good candidate for the Obama Cabinet. Instead, the former Agriculture Committee chairwoman now runs interference for agriculture giant Monsanto and other former campaign contributors.

TRENT LOTT

RESIGNED, 2007. Patton Boggs

MEL MARTINEZ

RESIGNED, 2009. DLA Piper

BEN NELSON

RETIRED, 2012. National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Friendly to insurance interests while in office, Nelson received a nearly 450 percent pay bump to become the CEO of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in January of last year.

DON NICKLES

RETIRED, 2004. The Nickles Group

BEN NIGHTHORSE CAMPBELL

RETIRED, 2004. Ben Nighthorse Consultants

RICK SANTORUM

DEFEATED, 2006. American Continental Group (before running for president)

GORDON SMITH

DEFEATED, 2008. National Association of Broadcasters

JOHN SUNUNU

DEFEATED, 2008. Akin Gump

JIM TALENT

DEFEATED, 2006. Mercury, Fleishman-Hillard

JOHN WARNER

RETIRED, 2008. Hogan Lovells

POLITICIANS

MAX BAUCUS

RETIRED, 2014. Ambassador to China

JOE BIDEN

RESIGNED, 2008. Vice President of the United States

SAM BROWNBACK

RETIRED, 2010. Governor of Kansas

LINCOLN CHAFEE

DEFEATED, 2006. Governor of Rhode Island

HILLARY CLINTON

RESIGNED, 2008. U.S. Secretary of State 2009–2013

MARK DAYTON

RETIRED, 2006. Governor of Minnesota

CHUCK HAGEL

RETIRED, 2008. Adviser at Deutsche Bank and Corsair Capital, 2009–2013; current U.S. Secretary of Defense

JOHN KERRY

RETIRED, 2013. U.S. Secretary of State

BARACK OBAMA