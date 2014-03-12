The Sitcom Needs Saving

The swerve is too subtle, in my opinion. Austerlitz’s book is a laissez-faire survey; he doesn’t even, for example, declare where he would demarcate the sitcom’s various eras. And yet he gives us much to chew over. What happened to the sitcom, and what about it is worth saving? The form ascended during the confident American postwar period, peaked in its traditional form about 40 years ago, and has since splintered. It is still with us, and by certain lights may never have been better; but it is no longer the cultural force it once was. The evidence from Austerlitz’s book suggests one answer for its increasing marginality: Inequality killed the sitcom.

The closest thing Austerlitz has to a larger animating idea is that the sitcom is obsessed with itself. Each chapter is devoted to one exemplary sitcom (the definition flexible enough to include “Sex and the City” and the hour-long “Freaks and Geeks”), and homes in on a representative episode. His first sitcom is “I Love Lucy” and the episode “Lucy Does a TV Commercial.” Lucy, always trying to be a star, auditions for a commercial advertising a disgusting and surprisingly potent potable called “Vitameatavegemin.” (Yes, you’ve seen this one.) “The episode,” Austerlitz argues, “is a reminder that television was self-absorbed from practically the very beginning.” Not for nothing is Sitcom’s cover image a still from the “Friends” episode in which they quiz each other about the minutiae of each other’s lives.





Austerlitz is definitely onto something. He notes that most sitcoms feature television prominently: the first full “Honeymooners” was about whether the Kramdens should buy a television; the family in “Father Knows Best” watches a sitcom called “Father Is A Dope”; “The Itchy and Scratchy Show” is the id of “The Simpsons.” And several sitcoms are about the making of TV shows—“The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Mary Tyler Moore,” “30 Rock.”