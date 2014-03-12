Vladimir Putin's Hilarious Lies Are a Gift to Ukrainian Nationalists

This is how my theoretical report justifying Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine—particularly in Crimea, which has been occupied by Russian troops for almost two weeks—might read. But I did not invade Crimea. It was President Vladimir Putin, who has developed his own unique style of political management—based on lies and manipulation—over his fifteen years in power.

As presented by Putin, the picture looks quite different. In his opinion, power in Kiev has been seized by Nazis, the direct descendants and associates of those who fought on the side of Hitler in World War II, and also those who, together with the Islamic terrorists, fought against Russia in the Caucasus during the Chechen wars. (Recently, Russia’s Investigative Committee even initiated a criminal case against a member of Kiev’s ultra-nationalistic “Right Sector,” now accused in Russia of helping the terrorist Shamil Basayev kill people.) These Nazis are just about to start killing the peaceful population of eastern Ukraine, and that’s why Russia—oh, wait, not Russia. According to Putin, no troops have entered Crimea. He says there are no Russian troops there at all, and those soldiers wearing Russian uniforms without insignia who everyone—myself included—have seen in Crimea are just locals who managed to buy uniforms and weapons somewhere.

So it turns out that someone in favor of “unification with Russia” has no one to support: Any patriotic rhetoric on the Crimean issue in Russia becomes out of the question. After all, you can’t say “Glory to the anonymous heroes in uniforms without insignia, who are achieving God-knows-what in a battle with non-existent Ukrainian Nazis.” It’s absurd, isn’t it?

This absurdity is opposed by the authentic patriotic spirit of the Ukrainian military, who have refused to come over to the side of the separatist government in Crimea, formed under Russian control. The anonymous soldiers come to the Ukrainians and call for them to come over to the anonymous side—not to the Russian side!—and in response the Ukrainians sing their national anthem, or, like the sailors of the frigate “Hetman Sahaidachny,” they line up on the deck in the form of the letters UA—“Ukraine.” Through its clumsiness, Russia has given the Ukrainians a winning image: that of a small defenseless country which has become the victim of aggression by a cruel, strong neighbor, as Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia were in 1940. The Ukrainians, who have thus far been unable to boast of a rich national mythology, are writing their new heroic myth in real-time, about which films will be made and songs composed. This is often more important than any weapon.

Putin's lie could be attributed to the particularities of international diplomacy, but in a situation where the entire world has already seen the Russian soldiers blockading Ukrainian bases on the Crimean peninsula, it’s hard to believe that the lie has any diplomatic subtext. Really, it’s just habit. A culture of propaganda has formed over the last fifteen years in Putin’s Russia, and even in the most critical moment, telling the citizens the truth would, for Putin, be a violation of some kind of personally sacred taboo. The Russian inhabitants of Crimea may be dissatisfied with the new authorities in Kiev, but as an alternative Putin is suggesting anonymous soldiers and a government formed under their control and headed by Sergei Aksenov, whose party won 4 percent of the Crimean vote in the last election. It’s as if he is warning the Crimeans in advance that, should their region become part of Russia, they can forget about fair elections or freedom of speech. Such a proposal may be unacceptable even for those most loyal to Russia.