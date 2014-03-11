Obamacare Enrollment Now Up to 4 Million

Those figures remain shy of original, internal projections that HHS made. But that's in good part the result of Obamacare’s early technical problems, with federal and many state sites effectively non-functional for October and part of November. The day-to-day, week-to-week pace of enrollment is now closer to what experts had predicted all along, though in February it lagged a bit. (The original projection for last month was 1.27 million; actual enrollment turned out to be 940,000.) By the time open enrollment ends, on March 31, the total number of people selecting private plans almost certainly won’t be the 7 million target the administration once identified. It should be more than 5 million, although how much more remains to be seen.

Of course, these numbers offer just one, very partial glimpse of how the Affordable Care Act is working. HHS doesn’t have data on whether these people had insurance previously—and, if they did, what kind of coverage it was. HHS can't say how many people have actually paid premiums. Nor can HHS track how many people have gotten insurance outside the marketplaces, by purchasing private coverage directly from carriers or obtaining Medicaid and other government programs directly from state offices.

The kind of data everybody craves—about exactly how big a difference Obamacare is making in the lives of ordinary people—is not going to be available for some time. Until then, assessments of Obamacare’s progress will inevitably involve a lot of guesswork, based in part on imperfect research from organizations like Gallup (which recently said the percentage of uninsured Americans was dropping significantly) and McKinsey (which recently said relatively few people signing up for coverage were previously uninsured).