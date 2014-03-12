"It Is a Subtle Indicator That He Has Nothing to Fear"

The Department of Defense has been spending $300,000 per year to analyze the body language of world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby revealed last week. “The researcher examines the body movements and body language of various world leaders to determine a better understanding of their decision-making process,” he said.

Is this a waste of taxpayer money, or can it really help us understand politicians' behavior? We asked body language researchers to analyze Putin’s movements at his press conference last week. This is what you get for $0.

Joseph Tecce, Boston College psychology professor

"He showed an unusual number of quick head movements and the lip licking, suggesting nervousness. And, as the interview progressed, he shifted his body posture from sitting straight to being somewhat tilted in an attempt to relax more, another indication that he was feeling tense. Later he showed gaze aversion, a clear sign of unpleasant feelings.

"The normal range of blink rate on camera is 30 to 50 blinks per minute (BPM). (If you’re sitting at a picnic table, it’s 15-20.) At 42 BPM, Putin’s rate was a bit high, considering the structured setting that guaranteed his complete control. Anytime you blink fast, it shows that you’re experiencing stress and unpleasantness."