Joseph Tecce, Boston College psychology professor

"He showed an unusual number of quick head movements and the lip licking, suggesting nervousness. And, as the interview progressed, he shifted his body posture from sitting straight to being somewhat tilted in an attempt to relax more, another indication that he was feeling tense. Later he showed gaze aversion, a clear sign of unpleasant feelings.

"The normal range of blink rate on camera is 30 to 50 blinks per minute (BPM). (If you’re sitting at a picnic table, it’s 15-20.) At 42 BPM, Putin’s rate was a bit high, considering the structured setting that guaranteed his complete control. Anytime you blink fast, it shows that you’re experiencing stress and unpleasantness."

Patrick Stewart, a political scientist who researches politicians’ nonverbal communication at the University of Arkansas

"The decision to give a press conference while sitting in a chair without barriers and at the same height level as the press corps appears to be similar to that of someone who signals his formidability when trying to start a fight by sticking his chin out: It is a subtle indicator that he has nothing to fear.