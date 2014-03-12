Jack Kerouac Wrote 'On The Road' in Three Weeks. It Shows.

But, fact is, I have an eerie feeling that Kerouac is not much read anymore. The kids who are his natural audience are now lost in pipe dreams or bizarre political pursuits; their coffee-table authors are Hesse and Vonnegut, better writers but hardly less fey than Kerouac himself, and far more damaging—for the last thing Kerouac ever was was a fantasist. Dark recorder of the details of his daily life, he makes demands on the patience of his readers as wearying and ego-mad as Ernest Hemingway's; but every 50 pages you get an odd reward, some perfect phrase or virtuoso sentence, a tiny Buddhist gift to carry away from the reading like the Diamondcutter of Mercy. For the word on which, see Dharma Bums.

That was the first book I saw before undertaking this reconsideration. Oddly — for, like you, I hadn't read Kerouac in years— I came on it by chance in a little bookstore I discovered in the middle of the desert. Nothing else in sight but a Shell station, with vultures wheeling low above, waiting for it to die. The Dharma Bums was sandwiched in the middle of a sad small Kerouac kit, with John Montgomery's pamphlet (written to prove himself a better mountaineer than Jack) on one side, and somebody's beatnik cook-book on the other. Now I was low that day. (Reading Kerouac and writing about him prompts a confessional tone that seems not only permissible, but appropriate.) My "lovelife" was fine, but my "worklife" becalmed—two Kerouac words for his two worlds. Whatever I was reading seemed stained with irony and chic. Taos was barren, the desert a suffocation. Hippies abounded, their brains in their saddlebags. Chicanos made dull menace. Outside my own front door, I could find few folk to speak to without sagging. So when I pulled the book from the shelf and read the first line for the first time in 15 years, I snapped it up like a Bandaid, eager to be taken in the time machine:

Hopping a freight out of Los Angeles at high noon one day in late September 1955 I got on a gondola and lay down with my duffle bag under my head and my knees crossed and contemplated the clouds as we rolled north....

The finest, the all-American freedom. With its essential terror gone unnoticed. Granted, consolation is not the highest use of literature. But there are few enough authors of any healing power, and as I dug deeper into the food-like sweetness of the book, 1 freshly remembered Kerouac's special grace—which is, at his best, to shower mindful tenderness on the crummy specifics of the day-to-day. It's a grace given no- where more freely than in this book, where the writer's later bleaker vision ("Why else should we live but to dis- cuss . . . the horror and terror of all this life . . .") is crowded off the page by animal enjoyment. The uniform celebration of food, sex, art and exercise that is the core of the book suggests the intellectual sensuality that was the core of the Beat esthetic: poems and women, both to be made.