Read the Astounding Papers That Ukraine's Ousted President Left Behind

When Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine on February 22, his palatial Mezhyhirya estate was left unguarded. Ukrainians quickly noticed that the usual security detail had vanished; hundreds soon arrived to scour the property. They found a private zoo, golf course, vintage car and boat collections, Yanukovych-branded vodka, and golden bricks in the shape of bread loaves, among other indulgences (you can take 3-D tour of the grounds here).

They also found scores of documents detailing exactly how the Yanukovych presidency had operated: receipts for cash bribes, files on opposition journalists, and records of the president's private meetings. It seemed clear that Yanukovych left in a hurry: He made a botched attempt to destroy his files by throwing them into a nearby lake. Some of the materials were still floating at the surface; more of them were quickly uncovered by volunteer divers. But security camera footage examined by the Kyiv Post shows that Yanukovych's exit was actually planned days in advance. "He even oversaw the operation himself in the hours ahead of his final departure late on Feb. 21," the Post writes. "Some videos show what appears to be a small arsenal of weapons being carried away, including at least three apparent automatic rifles fixed with scopes and more than two dozen other rifles, some in a glass case."