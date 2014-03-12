Our Odd, Revealing Obsession With "Gritty" Photos of the 1970s NYC Subway

And just like Wild West photography, with its distant warning of white occupation, the subway photos too are sites of racial tension, sometimes explicitly but more often implicitly. The archetypical examples (Cunningham’s, though contemporaneous, now reads like a parodic version of one) feature white commuters, often dressed in suit and tie but sometimes in a fur coat, against a backdrop of graffiti understood to signal blacks and Latinos. Indeed, that is the hidden supplement to these 1970s subway photographs, and to the pacification and gentrification of New York more generally. If the trains are now so safe and so clean that you feel comfortable renting a $3,000-a-month apartment nine stops into Brooklyn on the L train, that’s in large part thanks to the massive overincarceration of New Yorkers, mostly black men, since Rudy Giuliani came to power in 1993—the prison population increased by 4 percent a year during his time in office. The iPad-toting white college graduates of Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights, some of whom enjoy consuming the same drugs that got so many of their black predecessors in the neighborhood sent upstate, no doubt contributed to the massive virality of those subway photo galleries. New York was so real then, dude.

Maybe that bicycle is the secret to Cunningham’s continued sunniness; it keeps him off the trains, which are no longer abandoned but packed to Tokyo-level capacity. Today subway ridership is at a 62-year high, thanks to New Yorkers riding carefree all night as well as tourists from Denmark and, even stranger, Dubuque. Subway tokens, which the skankiest of criminals used to suck out of the turnstile slots with their mouths, have given way to MetroCards, which elicit an infernal high-pitched beep with every use. The cars, graffiti-free, carry advertisements for for-profit colleges or the B-list dermatologist Dr. Zizmor, or else have been wrapped in 360-degree campaigns for television shows about vampires in love. Passengers still don’t look one another in the eye, but that’s because they’re too busy matching jelly beans and lemon drops on smartphones they're flashing about without any fear of theft.

You can understand, sitting or more likely standing on a NYC subway train today, why many of us born after 1980 and now stuck in this unaffordable city might mythologize the 1970s, which for all its danger at least felt alive. Cunningham’s many photographs of that period, of pockmarked storefronts or a Plaza Hotel not yet converted into plutocrat crashpads, are hardly the only images from that time to make a contemporary New Yorker jealous. There are the sunbathers in unfinished Battery Park lying in the shadow of the Twin Towers, or the mustachioed boys on the Christopher Street piers before the advent of AIDS. There are Woody and Diane at the MoMA garden party, or Jane Fonda as the hooker with a heart of gold ascending from the Bleecker Street station. It’s a testament to how constrained and inert the city has become that the 1970s, the most unloved decade of the recent past, now seems to so many young New Yorkers like a golden age. When it comes to these strangely beloved subway photographs, though, it’s worth recalling that the pacification of New York didn’t happen by magic, and the disappearance of graffiti has to be read hand-in-hand with another, crueler erasure.