Our Odd, Revealing Obsession With "Gritty" Photos of the 1970s NYC Subway

Is there any happier New Yorker, anyone less discouraged at the continuing transformation of our city into an oligarch’s playground, than Bill Cunningham? The longtime photographer for the New York Times, who turns 85 this week, is still out and about on his trusty bicycle, shooting both the Botoxed matrons at a dozen weekly charity balls and the hipper boulevardiers he passes on the street. “We all get dressed for Bill,” said Anna Wintour in a recent documentary about Cunningham’s life, and it’s true; instantly recognizable in his blue French workman’s jacket, he draws chic and less chic New Yorkers toward him like a magnet, desperate despite all the social media alternatives for their one Cunningham shot. (I have shoved myself in front of his lens more than once, to no avail. I am not ashamed.) When New Yorkers half a century younger spend most evenings watching Netflix in bed, when even the Hermès-toting doyennes of 57th Street complain of being gentrified out of the neighborhood, Cunningham is still out there—always smiling, always shooting, never in doubt that New York remains the place to be.

Cunningham is the subject of a new exhibition at the New-York Historical Society, and if you only know him as a street photographer it may take you by surprise. Bill Cunningham: Facades presents 80 posed images, shot from 1968 to 1976, that place models dressed in period costumes, from corseted gowns to Enlightenment-era coats and breeches, against the backdrop of the contemporary city. Many feature his muse Editta Sherman—the so-called “Duchess of Carnegie Hall,” who died last year at 101 and who, like Cunningham, had lived in an apartment above the hall before being forced out due to redevelopment—and one in particular endures. Sherman, wearing a huge Edwardian hat and carrying a parasol in her gloved hand, sits alone in a subway car, the walls festooned with graffiti. Someone called Cay 161 (one of the “161 Boys,” a crew from the South Bronx) has tagged the car four times; other, smaller tags garland the carriage, and the floor is filthy. Also dating the image: a cigarette advertisement, which the Metropolitan Transit Authority banned in 1992.

That photo, shot circa 1972, has some of Cunningham’s trademark optimism. At a moment when Times Square was for hookers and Central Park for thieves, in an era when New York came within days of a Detroit-style bankruptcy (occasioning one of the great Big Apple tabloid headlines: “Ford to City: Drop Dead”), the subway had become an icon of the city’s decline. The MTA spent millions every year to sand and repaint the trains, and in 1974 even trained attack dogs to sic graffitists, all to no avail. Ridership in the 1970s fell to its lowest level since World War I. Police logged 250 felonies a week on the subway by 1979; worst of all was the 4 train, which runs along Lexington Avenue on the east side and was known to all as the “Muggers’ Express.” None of this bothers Cunningham’s model, of course, sternly commuting to the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens unmolested. How else would a New York broad like her get around?

Graffiti began to disappear from the subways in the mid-1980s when the MTA, advised by criminologists of the “broken windows” strain, led a pitiless crackdown to rid the system of tags. (There was a successor style, known as scratchitti, in which artists would incise the windows of the carriages with keys or blades, but that soon faded; the rare scratched names you see today are from petty vandals rather than committed taggers.) Yet for many New Yorkers, especially ones who weren’t alive in the 1970s, the subway of that era has an enduring fascination. A fair preponderance of the low-margin click-hunting news sites and aggregators that now constitute the American media has indulged the hunger for 1970s subway photography, often with the numerological, hyperbolic headlines so popular nowadays. They promise 32 raw pictures, 20 gritty photos, or 7 incredible images of the stricken subway—all of them nearly identical aggregations of the work of a handful of photographers, including John F. Conn and Bruce Davidson.