Obamacare Is Hurting Democratic Candidates Because Republicans Are Hurting Obamacare

In Florida alone, there are more than 1 million people who were supposed to be covered by the Medicaid expansion but are still uninsured. In Pinellas County, the heart of the 13th Congressional District, there are more than 50,000 people in that coverage gap (the district as a whole had more than 134,000 uninsured in 2011, slightly below average for Florida's very high rate of uninsured). Yet this basic reality is constantly overlooked in coverage of the law—pundits note that the law is not polling all that well even among the uninsured, as if this some kind of ironic commentary on the law’s failure. No, it’s a commentary on the fact that millions of the uninsured aren’t benefiting from the law, because of the blockage of the Medicaid expansion. Why should they tell pollsters they support it? It’s not doing anything for them.

Making matters worse for Democrats is many of these people do not know why the law is not helping them—all they know is that when they go to try to sign up, they are told they are not eligible for subsidized private coverage on the new exchanges, which is intended for people making more than 138 percent of the poverty level. It doesn’t help matters that the decimated local press has been devoting precious little ink to the Medicaid expansion blockage.

So what are Democratic candidates to do? Well, for one, argue for the Medicaid expansion. Make sure lower-income voters understand what’s at stake and why they have so far been denied any of the law’s benefits. No, not every voter who gets covered by the Medicaid expansion is going to vote for the Democrats as a result—stories from states that have expanded Medicaid, such as Kentucky and West Virginia, are replete with anecdotes of voters who are grateful for their new coverage without necessarily making the connection to Obamacare and Barack Obama. But enough lower-income voters will make the connection that it could help Democratic candidates like Allison Lundergan Grimes, Mitch McConnell’s Senate challenger, who is making a strong push for downscale, Democratic-leaning voters by stressing her support for raising the minimum wage.

For years, Democrats have grappled with the “What’s the matter with Kansas” problem—the tendency of many middle and working class white voters to vote Republican even though their economic interests would appear more closely aligned with the Democratic platform. I’ve tended to view the problem somewhat differently—that the challenge for Democrats is not so much “their” natural voters voting “wrong” but rather not voting at all, being deeply disconnected from the political grid and therefore making it possible for Republican candidates to prevail.

And this is why the Medicaid expansion fight is not just an urgent policy challenge—covering five million of the neediest Americans—but a political imperative for the Democrats. A whole swath of people whom they set out to help with the Affordable Care Act, some of whom would reward them for that effort, are right now simply not getting the help. Tens of thousands of them live in a single congressional district that the Democrats lost, at great cost, last night. The Republicans get this political dynamic—it's a big reason why they've been fighting so hard to block Medicaid expansion. On this, Charlie Crist is right: it's high time the Democrats get it, too, and start fighting for Obamacare, not shrinking from it.