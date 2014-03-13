Americans Have Started Saying "Queue." Blame Netflix.

Back in Netflix’s early years, users baffled by the word “queue” used to call customer service to ask, “What’s my kway-way?” recalls Netflix communications director Joris Evers. This isn’t a question Netflix hears much anymore—and they can probably take some credit for that.

Not so long ago, the word “queue” would have sounded out of place outside the tech world or the United Kingdom, but it seems to be cropping up more and more in an American context. In the past month alone, the New York Times has used “queue” in reference to Fort Lee traffic, SXSW registration, and patrons of a San Francisco restaurant. Just last week, the Washington Post used it in an otherwise unremarkable story about new security lanes at Reagan National Airport: Before transport authorities decided to build new lanes, Lori Aratani wrote, the “long narrow hallway” at Terminal A “limited the number of passengers who could queue for screening.”

I can't prove that Netflix is responsible. But as of January of this year, the company had 33 million subscribers in the U.S. That’s 33 million Americans who add the films they want to watch to a virtual “queue.” In Google searches originating in the U.S. since 2004, the word most commonly associated with “queue” is “Netflix,” though it might get some competition: Hulu has introduced its own “queue” function, and Amazon has adopted the term, too, inviting users to advertise the books they plan to read on a “Book Queue.” In 2011, a New York Times reader asked the site’s “Gadgetwise” blog how to create a “queue” of YouTube clips.

“Queue” has been commonplace in computing, in both British and American English, since the 1960s. “What you're seeing is the surfacing of tech jargon,” said Grant Barrett, co-host of A Way with Words, a nationwide public radio show about language. “‘Queue’ has long been used in computer-programming to refer to a series of processes, tasks, or actions that happen, or will be run, one after another… Outgoing mail is added to a message ‘queue.’ Calculations are ‘queued’ to be run by a computer's processor.”