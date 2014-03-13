Americans Have Started Saying "Queue." Blame Netflix.

I can't prove that Netflix is responsible. But as of January of this year, the company had 33 million subscribers in the U.S. That’s 33 million Americans who add the films they want to watch to a virtual “queue.” In Google searches originating in the U.S. since 2004, the word most commonly associated with “queue” is “Netflix,” though it might get some competition: Hulu has introduced its own “queue” function, and Amazon has adopted the term, too, inviting users to advertise the books they plan to read on a “Book Queue.” In 2011, a New York Times reader asked the site’s “Gadgetwise” blog how to create a “queue” of YouTube clips.

“Queue” has been commonplace in computing, in both British and American English, since the 1960s. “What you're seeing is the surfacing of tech jargon,” said Grant Barrett, co-host of A Way with Words, a nationwide public radio show about language. “‘Queue’ has long been used in computer-programming to refer to a series of processes, tasks, or actions that happen, or will be run, one after another… Outgoing mail is added to a message ‘queue.’ Calculations are ‘queued’ to be run by a computer's processor.”

“Even before Netflix, Americans would come across ‘printer queues,’” said Lynne Murphy, a linguist at the University of Sussex.