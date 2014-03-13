Marco Rubio: Still Not Good At Politics

What's hilarious about this answer is that he both makes his position somewhat clear—it feels a bit like a flip-flop on his previous flip-flop—but also tries to throw a bone to the right by talking about a violation "our laws." But the language undercuts the point he is attempting to make; in trying to woo the hardliners, he has instead reminded them why they feel the way they do. (Lawbreaking!) It's also not a good sign that after months and months of being asked the same thing, he hasn't come up with a pithier answer.

And what of Rubio's larger strategy? Green concludes his piece as follows: "[The Strategy is] a self-conscious nod to the old notion that ideas, expertise, and experience are prerequisites for the White House—and a bet that, despite today’s poll numbers and headlines, voters will eventually come to agree."

One can only speculate here, but Rubio's strategy seems to be suffering from the same flaw as his earlier immigration gambit. One of the fundamental shortcoming of that strategy was its focus on the elites of the Republican Party, rather than the activist base. The former may be responsible for a lot of the fundraising, and the eventual nominee is usually an establishment figure, but Rubio—especially after the collapse of Chris Christie—will get enough support from the more moderate wing of the Party anyway. As Ross Douthat noted in his New York Times column on Sunday, "As much as the party and the country have changed since the Bush era, the best way to unify the G.O.P. is still to build bridges between religious conservatives and moderate conservatives—in effect, to seem relatable to Santorum voters while reassuring Romney voters. And Rubio, in affect and background and positioning, may be the right politician for that task." Indeed. But right now his problem is more with base voters: The establishment may not have (m)any other places to turn.

It's possible the base of the party will view Rubio's newfound wonkiness in the positive way that Green alludes to. But it seems more likely that wonky forays into making government function better will not win over Tea Partiers already skeptical of Washington.