Obamacare's Mandate Is Complicating Life for Both Parties

The individual mandate has always been among Obamacare’s most unpopular features. But the latest Republican effort to attack it just ran into trouble, for reasons that ought to give Democrats a little confidence—along with a little pause.

The mandate is the requirement that Americans who fail to get insurance pay a penalty. It has survived both efforts to repeal it through Congress and, more famously, an attempt to repeal it through the courts. The Republicans’ latest gambit is to propose a five-year delay, which would save the government money, and then use those funds to offset the cost of a “doc fix”—a measure to spare physicians looming cuts in Medicare reimbursements.

It’s a new and clever way to package an effort to undermine the mandate—and, through it, the law. But, of course, it has consequences. According to the Congressional Budget Office, which released an analysis of the proposal on Wednesday, pushing back the mandate by five years would mean about 13 million fewer people would have health insurance, while premiums for those buying coverage would be 10 to 20 percent higher than they would be if the mandate remained in place. The estimates were for 2018 but, CBO said, the results would be similar for each of the previous years.

The conclusion was no surprise at all. Experts believe, based on data from past insurance expansions, that the threat of fines encourages people to sign up for insurance—in particular, younger and healthier people who might not otherwise get coverage. That reduces premiums for everybody else with coverage. CBO’s newest estimate was consistent with what it’s said in the past. And, as Edwin Park of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities points out, the projection is pretty similar to what other respected analysts—like those at the Rand Corporation and Urban Institute—have estimated would happen if the mandate went away.