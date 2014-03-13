Obamacare's Mandate Is Complicating Life for Both Parties

Some of these people are already substantially paying higher premiums, because their old plans didn’t live up to the law’s standards, and it’s likely many of them won’t really care what the CBO says. They’re mad at the Democrats and will stay that way for a while. But a bunch of other people—the majority, according to the best estimates I’ve seen—are paying less or getting coverage for the first time. The Republican proposal would hit them directly. And while getting that message across isn’t easy, voters who benefit from the law right now are likely to be more sympathetic to the Democrats—and, inevitably, skeptical of Republicans who have made very clear their interest in repealing it altogether. This has always been the great Republican fear, and the great Democratic hope: That, over time, the benefits of the law would make it impossible to dislodge.

The CBO report does raise one awkward question for Democrats. The law includes a “hardship waiver,” which allows people to avoid paying the fine if buying affordable insurance would be difficult. And the Obama Administration has made clear it intends to interpret that provision broadly, to the point that avoiding the mandate next year should be easy. Legally that’s probably fine. And allowing lots of exemptions, at least early on, has certain logic to it. With a big program like this, slow, gradual transitions make sense. Massachusetts had plenty of exemptions when it introduced its version of reform.

But if the mandate is as important as CBO and the experts say, then at some point it needs to become a real and potent threat—more than it would seem to be right now. Otherwise, it won’t do much good and Obamacare’s enrollment numbers could look as bad as those from the Republican replacement bill.