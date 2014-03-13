Putin Is Cracking Down on Media Exactly When We're Desperate for Answers

Meanwhile, a draft law in the State Duma equates "anti-Russian" materials with espionage and betrayal of the state, which means editors may spend decades in prison for stories that contradict the official line. The bill has been shelved for now, but so were some of the most infamous ones of late—before they surfaced again and became laws.

One can clearly sense what's next by following government propaganda, whose main target these days is the "fifth column": journalists, opposition activists, and anyone else who dares to doubt the wisdom of President Vladimir Putin's decision to send troops into Ukraine. Here's how it works: First an "investigative" documentary appears on government TV, then the authorities launch criminal cases against those that the documentary targeted (as was the case with left-wing leader Sergey Udaltsov, now on trial on charges of organizing riots). It was the same in Stalin's times, when show trials were preceded by Pravda editorials pointing at "enemies of the people."

The occupied Ukrainian province of Crimea is now swarmed by international press that arrived in the anticipation of Sunday's referendum about its future status. But Crimea is a part of a bigger story: Russia is drastically changing course. Once a rather soft autocracy, it’s becoming a highly repressive and increasingly totalitarian state with an information firewall as efficient as the Iron Curtain. In a matter of months it will be a different country and only a tiny, extremely non-transparent group of people knows what the design is.