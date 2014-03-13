Putin Is Cracking Down on Media Exactly When We're Desperate for Answers

The occupied Ukrainian province of Crimea is now swarmed by international press that arrived in the anticipation of Sunday's referendum about its future status. But Crimea is a part of a bigger story: Russia is drastically changing course. Once a rather soft autocracy, it’s becoming a highly repressive and increasingly totalitarian state with an information firewall as efficient as the Iron Curtain. In a matter of months it will be a different country and only a tiny, extremely non-transparent group of people knows what the design is.

Trouble is, we—Russian and Western journalists working in Moscow—know nothing about these people. Yes, we knew about some members of Putin’s inner circle, but they have undergone an evolution behind Kremlin walls that we have been unable to follow. The extent of this moral and psychological transformation is a mystery.

We know from second-hand sources that the decision to invade Ukraine was adopted by a close-knit group of Putin's associates that doesn’t even include the prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev. Most worryingly, there are signs that what unites them is not greed or corruption, but a genuine desire to change the world order. Consider the criticism of the “Anglo-Saxon” civilisation by Russian railway chief and self-proclaimed philosopher Vladimir Yakunin, one of Putin’s closest friends. Speaking at an international political forum he had organized, Yakunin said that the idea of American democracy "seems to have already passed through the process of total devaluation and has acquired the status of a commodity that can be sold, bought or rammed into some kind of standard."

We know that these people control an arsenal of nukes sufficient to erase the human race. For the sake of our own sanity, we assume that they are completely sane (if sinister) and know exactly what they want to achieve and where to stop. But do we have any proof?

We used to know Putin as a fairly cool-headed, calculating politician, but everything he's done while tackling the Ukrainian crisis defies that image. In the buildup to the crisis, he sent the most unlikeable and thick-headed envoy, Sergey Glazyev, to campaign against Ukraine's integration with the European Union and in favor of the Russia-led alternative the Customs Union. In December, Putin threw a $15 billion lifeline to Viktor Yanukovych although massive demonstrations in Kiev had clearly showed that the Ukrainian president didn't control his own capital and wouldn't last for long. And, finally, Putin decided to invade Crimea, a move that ensures Russia has lost Ukraine forever. A nation that in many ways was Russia's Siamese twin—28 percent of Ukrainians claim they have close relatives in Russia—is now a sworn enemy that will never voluntarily return to the fold. More than that, the Customs Union with Belarus and Kazakhstan is at risk, as the autocratic rulers of both countries have been spooked by Russia's invasion of a core ex-USSR country without pretext (Georgia attacked first in its 2008 war with Russia).