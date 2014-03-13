What Happens After the Crimean Referendum

Obama has rightly declared the need to impose political and economic costs on Russia for its actions, even though these steps are unlikely to affect the future of Crimea. Russia’s use of force in Crimea violates the territorial integrity and political sovereignty of its neighbor, a violation made even worse by Russia’s commitment 20 years ago not to invade Ukraine after the removal of the latter’s nuclear weapons. Obama’s efforts to engage international forces—such as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the G7, and the United Nations—to demonstrate the increasing international isolation of the Russian government, alongside the imposition of sanctions on the Russian elite, are important steps to raise the costs on Putin as he calculates long-term Russian foreign policy interests.

But these efforts may not change much in Putin’s calculation. Since he came to power, Putin has made it clear that he views his neighbors as part of Russia’s sphere of influence. He is not interested in their political and economic success; moreover, he seeks to prevent them from pursuing such success by impeding their attempts to establish closer ties to the West. Through his previous actions in Transnistria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia, he has purposefully increased the insecurity of the governments of Moldova and Georgia to hinder their pro-European aspirations. He is repeating this behavior in Ukraine.

Some have proposed that the European Union is to blame for this crisis by proposing an association agreement with Ukraine, and others continue to blame NATO for its enlargement over the past fifteen years. These critics argue that the West should declare off-limits the prospect of Ukraine joining Western institutions. This is unfortunate. For more than two decades, successive U.S. administrations and their European partners have sought to promote a Europe that is whole, free, and at peace. While Ukraine’s failure to eliminate massive corruption has frustrated Western aid officials, the purpose of this economic assistance has been to help Ukraine develop successfully alongside neighbors like Poland. To argue that Ukraine should not have that opportunity simply because of its proximity to Russia—and thus its location within an area that is intimidated and bullied by Russia—is not a policy to which the United States should accede. Obama, to his credit, has stood firmly behind the new government in Kiev.