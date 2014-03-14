Some People Just Don't Like Music—and That Upsets a Lot of Evolutionary Theory

Here’s how the project worked: Researchers from the University of Barcelona and the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute ran two separate experiments on three groups of participants—people who had previously been tested for high, average, or low sensitivity to music.

In the first experiment the participants did two tests. In the first, they had to rate the degree of pleasure they felt when listening to music. In a second, they responded to a target in order to win or lose real money. The results were pretty clear: people who had previously reported low sensitivity to music demonstrated no autonomic responses to the music, despite normal musical perception capacities. However, they did respond to the monetary reward game—which demonstrated that their indifference to music wasn’t connected to an abnormality in their neural reward network. Their brain circuits were perfectly healthy, despite the lack of response to music.

Another experiment, performed a year later, was more basic. Participants were asked to rate the degree of pleasure they experienced from food, sex, drugs, exercise, money and music. The low sensitivity group consistently reported low scores of pleasure when it came to music. But on the other items, they reporting feelings that were similar to everyone else.