And what goes for consumption goes equally for production. The 1960s, of course, stand for everything the authors think is wrong about America today: the self-involvement, the instant gratification, all that nonsense about doing what you love and following your dreams. But as Stewart Brand and others have been pointing out, the culture of Silicon Valley—which is to say, the culture of the whole new tech-centered start-up economy, our most dynamic sector and the envy of the world—is rooted, historically and philosophically, in that exact 1960s ethos of individualism, anti-authoritarianism, and counterculturalism. “Creativity,” “innovation,” “transformation,” “disruption”: these are the buzzwords now, and with good reason. They are precisely the qualities that China is trying to emulate, as it seeks to move up the value chain. The Confucian obeisance to parental authority that Chua is so enamored of is not what’s making China strong today; it’s what is holding it back. And that “other side of America,” our vibrancy and rebelliousness, is not something that we’ve expressed in our spare time, after beavering away at work. It has been central to our work, and to why it has worked.

So why is America now in decline, or at least in stagnation? The authors blame the culture and the people who transmit it. Wouldn’t you know, it all comes down to those permissive American parents, just like in Tiger Mother. But this is risible on several counts. The leading example, in the earlier book, of the American parenting style—someone who believes in wishy-washy concepts such as choice, independence, creativity, and the importance of questioning authority—is the author’s own mother-in-law. Never mind the family dynamics there. Chua somehow overlooks the fact that Mama Rubenfeld managed to produce a son whom the great Amy Chua found worthy of marriage and who turned out to be successful even on his wife’s own terms: accepted at Princeton, Juilliard, and Harvard Law, a professor at Yale and a best-selling author besides. Maybe there is something to be said for lifting up the maternal boot from time to time after all.

Not that it matters, for the larger argument. That selfish American parent—the one who cares more about her yoga and her glass of wine than about the success of her children—is Chua’s invention. Chua lives in the Northeast and travels in the Ivy League; she needed only to have looked around to see that her “Asian” parenting is merely an extreme example of contemporary upper-middle-class practice. Yes, there is a lot of talk today of self-esteem, but to take that as proof that the affluent classes in particular have lost their resolve and are ripe for a fall, as Chua and Rubenfeld do, is to succumb to the kind of dinner-party bromides that are largely all they have to offer as evidence. Any number of incomparably better-informed sources—Madeline Levine’s The Price of Privilege, Denise Clark Pope’s Doing School, the documentary Race to Nowhere, to name just three—will tell you what a lot of people already understand: that the peril, in wealthy suburbs and urban enclaves, is not that children aren’t feeling enough pressure to succeed, but that they’re feeling far too much.