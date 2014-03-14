Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Is Still Missing. You Secretly Hope It Stays That Way.

“The only thing more troubling than a surveillance state,” he went on, “is one that can keeps track of all your Gmail contacts but can’t keep track of a plane falling out from the sky. What the fuck?”

What the fuck, indeed. Why is it so easy to click around the world and see what’s going on in, say, downtown Cophenhagen or the backroads in northern Tasmania and not find a Boeing 777, an aerial opus of engineering and technology with a takeoff weight of half a million pounds and the wing span of a 20-story building? But this dissonance doesn't entirely explain the frenzied mediascape surrounding the story. I've found myself asking a different question: Do we really want to find this missing plane at all? The families of the victims deserve answers, of course, but as the days go on and more nautical miles are searched for missing debris, there’s an undeniable urge for investigators to keep on looking, not find anything, and let the mystery endure.

The New York Times's Farhad Manjoo argues that the "terror" isn't only that we can't find the plane, but being off the grid itself, untethered to our friends and family. I disagree. Our "hyperconnectivity," as he calls it, is the very reason we need this mystery right now. In a moment dominated by the radical adoption of new technology, with reports of the NSA’s massive snooping, talk of Amazon drones making deliveries like toilet paper door to your doorstep, or checking the status of a flight through a pair of Google glasses, we need to feel that there is at least something out there that the grand orchestra of satellites and supercomputers can’t find or figure out.