Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Is Still Missing. You Secretly Hope It Stays That Way.

The New York Times's Farhad Manjoo argues that the "terror" isn't only that we can't find the plane, but being off the grid itself, untethered to our friends and family. I disagree. Our "hyperconnectivity," as he calls it, is the very reason we need this mystery right now. In a moment dominated by the radical adoption of new technology, with reports of the NSA’s massive snooping, talk of Amazon drones making deliveries like toilet paper door to your doorstep, or checking the status of a flight through a pair of Google glasses, we need to feel that there is at least something out there that the grand orchestra of satellites and supercomputers can’t find or figure out.

It's more than a tad ironic, but apropos, that it took a missing airplane—one of man's greatest technological innovations—to remind us that there's still some mystery left to humanity. As The Onion wrote Thursday, investigators are not only considering mechanical failures or terrorist plots but “the overarching scope of space, time, and humankind’s place in the universe,” the site reported, and that people are demanding answers to questions about the flight's duration, path, and "the very dimensions of space-time and the nature of reality, and what exactly it is that brought us into existence and imbued us with this thing we call life."

That joke's not far off. There’s a precedent for missing airplanes prompting big, existential questions—well before "Lost" became a hit TV show. After World War II, as planes became larger and faster, slews of flights were seemingly swallowed by the sea. Navy bombers, search-and-rescue missions—all types of airplanes disappeared, many in the western part of the Atlantic that became known as the Bermuda Triangle. The legend of vanished planes only heightened the national anxiety over flying, prompting airlines to sex-up stewardesses to ease passengers nerves. Perhaps it was against God’s wishes, many thought, for man to fly like birds.

The hijacker era in the late 1960s and early '70s, in many ways, was a protest against the increasing size of the flying machines and the big companies making them. In the fall of 1971, as jumbo jets were rolling off the production lines at Boeing, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper boarded a plane in the Pacific Northwest, ransomed the passengers for bags of cash, and parachuted out midair, never to be seen again, he became a cult hero. Cooper was, in the words of a sociologist back then, “one individual overcoming, for the time being anyway, technology, the corporation, the system.”

MH370 carries a similar spirit.