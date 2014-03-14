Bad Idea of the Day: Drug Testing Welfare Applicants

Mississippi lawmakers want to make antipoverty benefits contingent on a clean drug test. A bill currently sitting on Governor Phil Bryant's desk would require applicants to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, better known as welfare, to fill out a questionnaire. If the state judged them at risk of substance abuse, they would have to take a drug test—which could land them in treatment and bar them from benefits for up to a year, reports Reid Wilson at The Washington Post. The bill will almost definitely become law: Byrant has already said he expects it to make “a positive difference for families impacted by substance abuse.”

Experts could hardly disagree more. I interviewed Harold Pollack (via e-mail), a health policy scholar at the University of Chicago who has studied substance abuse in the TANF population, and says the overlap is low: contrary to stereotypes, "young men of college age are more likely to have substance use disorders than welfare recipients are." Pollack called the Mississippi bill, and nine others that have passed in Republican-held states, "punitive, non-evidence-based," and "among the worst ideas in American social policy today." Here's our lightly edited conversation.

Nora Caplan-Bricker: Have these programs been shown to impact drug abuse?

Harold Pollack: No, they have not. Population drug testing in the absence of specific indicators has not been shown to provide public health benefit in the TANF population. (I wrote more about this in The Washington Post here.)