Literary Fan Fiction: John Banville Does Raymond Chandler

First, however, it’s useful to outline the differences between the two genres. Works of literary impersonation, like Banville’s, are often given a seal of approval by the original author’s estate. The books are written with the intention of carrying on an author’s legacy; they are both a way of capitalizing on an established writer’s fame and a genuine literary endeavor that aspires to supplement a character arc or an entire canon. Venerable houses like St. Martin’s Press and Faber and Faber publish works of literary impersonation; the books are given spots on tables at Barnes and Noble, and, occasionally, appear on the marquee of Amazon’s kindle download homepage. Their authors are frequently independently famous writers like Banville or Michael Dibdin; even Neil Gaiman penned a famous H.P. Lovecraft-inspired story. Most of all, however, these works often adopt an even-keeled, tempered approach, staying essentially faithful to the constraints imposed by the original work. If the original story does not have zombies, the subsequent work of literary interpretation probably won’t either.

Fan fiction, on the other hand, lives primarily on the unruly internet, where it is generated by anonymous (or at least un-famous) fans who write their own narratives. It generally doesn’t share the same fidelity to the author’s style and often stretches the limits of plausibility. Fan fiction can include backstory (meant to act as a prelude to the original work) or the creation of an alternate universe (an offshoot from original storylines). Fan fiction even has its own terminology: “warm and fuzzy feeling” is a story that ties up loose ends after a cliffhanger; “shipping” is the act of pairing two unattached partners in a romantic relationship. One of the most famous fan fiction plotlines imagines a deep, torrid romance between Harry Potter and Professor Snape. Other plotlines cast Twilight characters as characters in the movie Avatar or send Steve Urkel on an adventure with ALF. Fan fiction is not only less faithful to the original source than literary impersonation, but it is notoriously untethered to any sense of reality established in the original works, even with regard to the most extra-stellar, magic-filled sci-fi examples like Star Wars, Harry Potter, or Twilight.

But despite the lines that can be drawn, the world of literary impersonation is coming to look increasingly similar to the world of fan fiction. Perhaps the most obvious similarity is the awkward relationship that literary impersonation still has with the language of the original text. Banville, for instance, tries to write in Chandler’s dark, detached tone, but never quite manages to invoke Marlowe’s heady, hardboiled introspection. The internal monologues of Banville’s Marlowe sound more like confused observations: “She smelled nice, as you’d expect” doesn’t have the psychological weight of Chandler’s: “She looked back at him with one of those faint half deprecatory, half seductive smiles women are so good at.” In one scene, Banville has his Marlowe describe a gem by comparing it to a Boysenberry. Marlowe drank whiskey, ate steak, and smoked cigarettes in his dark office to pass the time. He wasn’t exactly a fan of fresh produce.