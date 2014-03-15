A Surreal, Highly Watchable Video History of the Ukrainian Revolution

Jung interviewed a representative of Ukraine's Pravy Sector (Right Sector) party about why violence was necessary, and asked him whether his party is excited to join the European Union. His answer: "European values are much closer to ours than those of a very authoritarian Russia, but there are a number of things that we don't agree with Europe on. For example, LGBT rights. In Europe, there are countries like France, like Denmark, and then there are countries like Poland," which has the strictest abortion laws in the E.U. and where the Catholic church dictates "gender ideology." Incidentally, interviewing a member of Pravy Sector is the reason why one of Russia's most popular independent news sites, Lenta.ru, was effectively taken over by the Kremlin this week. "Most of the people say they want Ukraine to be independent, but that also means independent from the west," Jung says. "People are very nationalistic and patriotic, but that also gets dangerous because far right groups feed off of that."

Ukrainian journalist Maxim Eristavi took Jung on a tour of revolutionary Kiev, pointing out the areas where the most violent parts of the crackdown occured and guiding Jung through the barricades on Independence Square. If you want to understand exactly what went down in Kiev that led to such a huge loss of life and Yanukovych's ouster, watch this video. (And there's more--here's their footage of Maidan by night.)

Jung visited the makeshift hospital at Maidan, where volunteer doctors have been tending to the injured in what was once the offices of Ukraine's Ministry of Information. Since the hospital was set up on February 19, over 100 people have been treated in its quarters. Be sure to watch beyond the first few minutes of footage: "After 10 minutes, [the medics] were so traumatized that it just flowed out of them," Jung said. The interview, he said, captures "how traumatized the people are who didn't go to the Maidan, how traumatized they are about what Ukrainians can do to themselves."