Sleepless in Simferopol

She remembers Joseph Stalin, too. When the Soviet troops drove out the Germans in 1944, it was a bitter liberation. Stalin decided that the Tatars had betrayed him, had collaborated with the Germans (though there was no proof they had done so any more than any other nation Hitler occupied) and deported them all to Central Asia or the Urals. On May 18, 1944, Osmanova, her mother, grandmother, sisters, and cousins were packed into cattle cars. Within a year, only Osmanova and her little sister were still alive. “My mother would take the husks from the cotton plants and grind them and make bread with them. But that doesn’t keep you going for long and that winter everyone died, except us two.”

Her father, a Soviet soldier, was no less fortunate. Taken by the Germans, he survived the prisoner of war camps, but after his camp was liberated he was sentenced to 10 years in the Gulag for the “crime” of having been captured. He only found his daughters—who were paying half their salary for the right to share a bed in the corner of a barn—when he was released in 1955, two years after Stalin’s death. “I was 20 when he returned, and I didn’t recognise him," Osmanova said. "I hadn’t seen him for 16 years. He said he was my father, but I had never seen a photograph of him."

Stalin’s death did not mean the Tatars could return home, however. They were officially pardoned, but had to stay where they were, on the steppes of Central Asia, baking in summer, freezing in winter. Temperate, gentle Crimea became, for Osmanova’s generation and the generations born in exile, a place to long for: their promised land, their land of milk and honey, their Israel.

No one kept count of how many of the 200,000 Tatars died. Officials estimated 15 to 20 percent. Tatar historians have sought to survey each family, and came up with a death toll of 46 percent in the 18 months after the deportation. Either way, this was their holocaust, a crime compounded by the unfounded accusation that they were traitors, and the continuing injustice of not being allowed to go home.

The Crimean Tatars became one of the key strands of the dissident movement. When their activists were jailed, news reached the West by the same channels that kept information about Alexander Solzhenitsyn and Andrei Sakharov flowing. Some Tatars snuck back to Crimea for a visit, including Osmanova in 1970. “We cried and cried. We saw my house, and we saw my husband’s house, where he had grown up. There was some alcoholic living there, he was just lying there drunk. It smelled so bad, you couldn’t even go in,” she said.