The GOP Has a New Health Plan—and It Sounds Exactly Like the Old One

The Affordable Care Act effectively made those kinds of regulations national. But if the GOP were to get its way, scrapping Obamacare and replacing it with the yet-unpublished plan Costa describes, the insurance industry would likely evolve just like the credit card industry did, with carriers relocating to states with the least regulations. That would be good news for healthy people willing to carry bare-bones coverage, and for people with enough money to pay for a plan, would love this arrangement. But people with preexisting conditions, the ones who were only able to buy coverage thanks to the ACA’s rules, would be back to the bad old days.

Not to worry, Republicans always say—that’s the reason for high-risk pools, which are separate insurance arrangements for people who can’t buy insurance on their own. In theory, high-risk pools may sound like a sensible idea. In practice, they are relatively expensive to run—because, by definition, they don’t have the premiums from healthy people to subsidize the cost of the sick. And they rarely get the money they need from government, because they lack constituencies powerful enough to fight for funding. As a result, high-risk pools almost always end up oversubscribed, leading to long waiting lists. And they typically provide less coverage for more money.

Malpractice reform is a more promising area, in the sense that reforms could yield some real cost savings and at least some Democrats might be interested. (Former Obama Adminstration Administration adviser Ezekiel Emanuel has said the White House was eager to make a deal on malpractice, if only the American Medical Association had made it a priority.) But a lot depends on the kind of malpractice reform. There are versions that simply shield physicians from lawsuits or limit their liability, rather than improving the system so that truly bad providers receive punishment and quality of care improves.