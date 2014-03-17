Meet the 11 Russians and Ukrainians That the U.S. Is Sanctioning

Monday morning, President Obama signed an executive order expanding U.S. sanctions on Russia that specifically targets seven Russian officials with close ties to the Kremlin, as well as ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, another Ukrainian politician, and two Crimean leaders. Expanding on an executive order signed on March 6, the latest order blocks the property and "interests in property" of eleven individuals in total, all of whom are also banned from entering the U.S. A White House statement suggests that more people—but not the companies they control—will be subject to sanctions: "The United States also will seek to hold accountable individuals who use their resources or influence to support or act on behalf of senior Russian government officials... Our current focus is to identify these individuals and target their personal assets, but not companies that they may manage on behalf of the Russian state."

Here are the first 11 of those individuals: