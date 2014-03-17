Why the Disabled Do Not Watch the Paralympics

Oscar Pistorius is grabbing more headlines than any other Paralympian right now, even though—you may be surprised to learn—the Paralympic Games were going on for two weeks before ending Sunday.

But here’s something to ease your guilt if you skipped the Paralympics: Most disabled people don’t watch—or like—the event, either. According to a 2011 poll commissioned by U.K. disability charity Scope, nearly one in four disabled people believe the Paralympics are patronizing, and two-thirds would prefer they be merged with the Olympics. Six months before the London Games, just 11 percent of British people—and less than a quarter of British disabled people—said they were excited about the Paralympics.

For a 2013 paper in the journal Disability & Society, a team of sports researchers led by Stuart Braye—a Paralympic medalist himself—investigated disabled people’s attitudes towards the Paralympics by surveying 32 disability activists in the U.K. Braye was surprised by their “negative and at times vitriolic comments…towards Paralympic athletes.”

“The overwhelming perception in this preliminary analysis,” the authors concluded, “suggests that the Paralympic Games can be counterproductive to disability rights beyond sport.” Disability activists had a few key concerns.