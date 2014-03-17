Why the Disabled Do Not Watch the Paralympics

Tony stated:

The relentless effort to market disabled athletes alongside Olympic ones has backfired in my opinion. It magnifies differences rather than erode them, like a child continually compared to his cleverer elder sibling always disappoints regardless of doing his best.

"The position of the Paralympics following the hype of the Olympics lends itself to a tired response from the media who have given everything to the main event, so to speak. This is documented by Golden’s... research on sports reporters’ generally negative views of the Paralympics immediately following the Olympic Games, with one stating: ‘We’re Olympic’d out. We’re tired. Our readers are tired.’ If reporters lack the will to cover the Paralympics in positive terms, then it is likely that they will revert to the more recognized paternal narratives of disability."

They misrepresent disabled people

"The power of the ‘supercrip’ and ‘triumph over tragedy’ stories convey the Paralympics to a mass audience at the expense of less glamorous narratives associated with typical experiences of disability… the reality of disability is replaced by a confused fictional ontology that is reinforced by Paralympic imagery and narrative…. Some participants were concerned that the Paralympics misrepresented what life is really like for many disabled people. They felt that the Paralympics portrays a confused and at times inaccurate message about disability, and consequently it reinforces negative stereotypes.”