Obama Will Review Deportations. Here's What He Can Do To Stop Them.

The clearest legal limit on Obama’s power is the fact that Congress appropriates money for deportations every year, and he has to spend it for that purpose. The White House says this has necessitated that deportations continue apace. But Wishnie points out that a set amount of funding doesn’t need to translate into a set number of arrests. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “can choose to round up a lot of easy targets with not a lot of resources, or they can dedicate resources to more complicated cases, like drug trafficking,” he said. Between “five drug king pins” and “the day laborers on the street corner and the nannies in the park… it’s the president’s choice.”

The White House could argue that it has already made that choice, with the so-called Morton Memo, which the Department of Homeland Security issued in 2011. This document laid out who was high-priority—for example, felons and gang members—and who was low—minors, the elderly, victims of crime. But ICE agents and local law enforcement have widely ignored Morton: That’s part of what spurred Obama to enact DACA. “All DACA does is give people in group number 15 a piece of paper that says, ‘You’re group 15. We will not go after you,’” Motomura explained. As Brad Plumer has written at The Washington Post, it’s debatable how much of his priority list Obama could formalize this way—but there’s no legal basis for arguing that DACA is as far as he can go.

The executive authority that justifies both DACA and the Morton Memo is called “prosecutorial discretion,” and it’s based in our government’s fundamental separation of powers. Essentially, “Congress gets to make the laws, and it’s the president and the president alone who gets to decide when and how and if those laws should be enforced against individuals,” said Peter Markowitz of Cardozo Law School. This contains another possible limitation on Obama’s authority: To stay on the right side of the law, Motomura said, he would have to exercise that discretion rationally, and in a way that promotes good governance.

But it wouldn’t be hard to argue that a sizable expansion of DACA smartly satisfies those requirements. For one thing, Motomura said, comprehensive immigration reform is pending in Congress, and as long as there’s reason to think it could pass in the next few years, it doesn’t make sense to keep deporting the people who would clearly be in line for citizenship: Why spend money and upend lives only to create a clear injustice when reform finally comes to pass? Obama’s action could also make the system more consistent and fair, since it would leave less up to individual officers in the field. Above all, Motomura said, there is a humanitarian argument for providing “peace of mind” to people who are low-priority.

Under this logic, the only bounds on Obama’s legal authority might be relatively uncontroversial—he might have a hard time justifying a deferred action policy based on racial discrimination, for example, or one that included people who have been deemed threats to national security. Some experts even believe Obama has the legal power to stop deportations altogether, though the chances he would do so are more or less nil. When activists and politicians discuss strong candidates for deferred action, they often mention the parents of Dreamers, family members of U.S. citizens, and, more broadly, those who have found work and are an asset to the economy.