Kremlin Henchman: The Only Thing I Like About America is Tupac (And Sanctions Won't Keep Me From Listening)

Sanctions are a tricky business, especially when you apply them to high-ranking Kremlinites who, officially, make very little money and have no assets abroad.

And it's especially tricky when you don't target their wives and children who, mysteriously, are fabulously wealthy and have huge reserves of cash and real estate outside Russia. It's a nice message, but, in practice, it might be little more than that.

Take, for example, Vladislav Surkov, who this morning appeared on a list of White House sanctions. Surkov is an amazing character. The Western press has dubbed him the Kremlin's gray cardinal, but, man, he is so much more than that. An ad man who used to work for Mikhail Khodorkovsky in the go-go '90s, Surkov is the chief architect of Putinism. He reduced the elimination of democracy, civil society, and a free press to a handful of cynically named "technologies." (Given Russia's historical and cultural uniqueness, he wrote, it needs something called "sovereign democracy.") He invented the various ways to control, manipulate, marginalize, and co-opt Putin's political opponents, always with the deft touch of a chess master.

When it came to controlling the media, for example, he would simply convene the heads of the various channels every Friday to discuss themes for news coverage. The rest was done by the channels and editors and reporters themselves, who took the Soviet art of self-censorship to a brilliant new level. The opposition media he didn't touch; they were simply pushed to the margins. It created a veil of plausible deniability: See, we have a free media! Just look at all the nasty things the newspapers and blogs write about us. (How many people read them, on the other hand...)