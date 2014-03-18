The NCAA's Exploitation of Student Athletes Would Make Fidel Castro Proud

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because a very similar drama is playing out on the other side of the embargo. American college athletes—who generate millions of dollars for universities, not to mention for TV networks and merchandisers—are exploited in much the same way Cuba’s revolutionary athletes are. They endure difficult travel and training schedules, but their compensation is limited to free tuition, room and board, and the supposed privilege of being a student athlete.

When NCAA officials talk about this privilege, they make it sound like the task of punting footballs is indeed as honorable as defending one’s homeland. They speak as if being a student athlete is its own reward, much the same way Castro spoke about the amateur stars of Cuba. But sports do not exist in a vacuum, which is why the NCAA claims that student athletes have higher test scores and graduation rates than the student body at large; and that after graduation, student athletes will go on to become exemplary citizens—or, as the commercials say, most “go pro in something other than sports.”

If being a student athlete is its own reward, why sell America on the auxiliary benefits? And with skewed data, no less: The NCAA inflates graduation rates by comparing student athletes, who are by definition full-time students, to a broad student body consisting of both full-time and part-time students. For instance, the NCAA uses a six-year measurement that adjusts for athletes who leave universities “in good academic standing," whereas part-time students are more likely to take longer than six years to graduate. A more comprehensive statistic created by the Collegiate Sports Research Institute at the University of South Carolina found that between 2006-2012, Division 1 football players graduated at a rate 18 percent lower than their peers; men's basketball players at a rate 20 percent lower; and women's basketball players at 9 percent lower. CSRI-affiliated professors Gerald Gurney and Richard Southall wrote on ESPN, “Simply put, the athletes on whose skill the entire commercial enterprise depends, college football and men's basketball players, are dramatically less likely than other students to obtain a degree.”