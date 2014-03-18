The NCAA's Exploitation of Student Athletes Would Make Fidel Castro Proud

When NCAA officials talk about this privilege, they make it sound like the task of punting footballs is indeed as honorable as defending one’s homeland. They speak as if being a student athlete is its own reward, much the same way Castro spoke about the amateur stars of Cuba. But sports do not exist in a vacuum, which is why the NCAA claims that student athletes have higher test scores and graduation rates than the student body at large; and that after graduation, student athletes will go on to become exemplary citizens—or, as the commercials say, most “go pro in something other than sports.”

If being a student athlete is its own reward, why sell America on the auxiliary benefits? And with skewed data, no less: The NCAA inflates graduation rates by comparing student athletes, who are by definition full-time students, to a broad student body consisting of both full-time and part-time students. For instance, the NCAA uses a six-year measurement that adjusts for athletes who leave universities “in good academic standing," whereas part-time students are more likely to take longer than six years to graduate. A more comprehensive statistic created by the Collegiate Sports Research Institute at the University of South Carolina found that between 2006-2012, Division 1 football players graduated at a rate 18 percent lower than their peers; men's basketball players at a rate 20 percent lower; and women's basketball players at 9 percent lower. CSRI-affiliated professors Gerald Gurney and Richard Southall wrote on ESPN, “Simply put, the athletes on whose skill the entire commercial enterprise depends, college football and men's basketball players, are dramatically less likely than other students to obtain a degree.”

So maybe it’s no surprise that the lawsuit that threatens the NCAA’s very foundation—the sacred notion of amateurism—was initiated by an athlete in a revenue sport, former UCLA basketball player Ed O'Bannon. The suit, which has evolved since it was initially filed in July 2009, accuses the NCAA of profiting off the likenesses of unpaid athletes—like the 1958-59 Cal Golden Bears—in archival material. It seeks to allow athletes the right to collectively license their names and images for use in future broadcasts, so they can earn a cut of the NCAA's millions of dollars in TV revenue. Last year, the suit was granted partial class-action status. Among the plaintiffs who have joined O'Bannon is Oscar Robertson, the NBA hall-of-famer whose Cincinnati team fell to Cal in the '59 Final Four.

O’Bannon and company are right to demand compensation. For the NCAA, amateurism is no more than a means to a commercial end, the lynchpin that sustains an immoral business model, in which “amateurism” is used as a legal justification for not fairly compensating talent. In a hearing last month, Judge Claire Wilken set a July 16 trial date and warned the NCAA, “I don't think amateurism is going to be a useful word here.”

This is the attitude taken by attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who filed an antitrust suit this week against the NCAA that takes an even more direct approach than O'Bannon's: Kessler is seeking to remake the entire structure of revenue-generating college sports in the United States. He told ESPN he wants to "strike down permanently the restrictions that prevent athletes in Division I basketball and the top tier of college football from being fairly compensated for the billions of dollars in revenues that they help generate," and for "the market for players to emerge." In other words, he wants players to be paid what they're worth.

Even the Castro regime, which so thoroughly believed in amateurism that it ended all professional sports, is rethinking its approach. For the first time since 1962, baseball players in Cuba’s Serie Nacional are receiving incentive-based salaries and bonuses. They are also now welcome to sign with professional teams outside of Cuba (but still not those in the United States). Meanwhile, the future stars of the NBA are on television this week, making money for everybody but themselves, an injury away from losing everything they've worked so hard for.