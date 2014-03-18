Another Rich Guy Says Populists Are Like Nazis

Relative to many other advanced countries, the United States remains a highly stratified society, and most poor kids still have few prospects of making big strides. … the odds of a child moving from the bottom fifth of the income distribution to the top fifth are less than one in ten, and have been that way for decades. For children who are born in the second fifth of the income distribution, those who might be categorized as working class or lower-middle class, the probability of moving up to the top quintile has fallen significantly. For someone born in 1971, it was 17.7 per cent; for someone born in 1986, it was 13.8 per cent. It has been known for some time that social mobility in the United States is lower than in most European countries, and that it trails some of them, such as the Scandinavian nations, by a great deal.

On a more human level, I wonder sometimes if the likes of Perkins, Langone, Romney, and Ryan have even the slightest clue about how hard some low-income people work. Just to take one example, because it's always stuck in my head, a long time ago I did some reporting in Chicago about people without health insurance and their difficulty paying off medical debt. While getting the background on their personal lives, I’d ask them to describe their typical days. For many of them it began at 4 or 5 a.m., for jobs that began hours later. Why so early? Because they took the buses to work, sometimes requiring transfers, and the buses weren’t always on time. They couldn’t risk being late, so they had to allow for extra time—even though, during the winter, that frequently meant standing outside in the cold. They'd spend three to four hours of commuting each day—they had to get back home, after all—and that was all so they could earn what was barely (or not even) a living wage cleaning hotel rooms, changing hospital linens, or filing papers in an office. It's pretty typical of the routine, mundane, and very real challenges that the working poor face—and that journalists like Katherine Boo, David Shipler, and (more recently) Monica Potts have chronicled for a long time.

As hardships go, there are plenty worse. And, of course, I have met plenty of poor people who don’t work so hard—who are lazy or self-destructive and get by based on assistance from the government. But I've met plenty of rich people like that, too, (though they get proportionately more money from their parents than they do from the government). And that’s not to mention the (very important) fact that most successful people have benefitted in one way or another from the public investments of past generations, like infrastructure or public schools, and that asking them to pay higher taxes is simply asking them to give back some of what they got.

So maybe progressives and their supporters who want things like a higher minimum wage, well-funded public transportation, and universal health care—paid for with higher taxes on the rich—aren't out to punish anybody. Maybe they just want to make sure all Americans get a fair shot.