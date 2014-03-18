Once There Was a Great Russian Strongman Named Vladimir...

Chersonesos was a Dark Ages Hong Kong, perched on the edge of a vast continent, its inhabitants making money as middlemen, satisfying the desires of clients over the seas and its neighbours inland.

For the pagan Russian barbarians from the forestlands around Kiev, Chersonesos symbolized the warmth and wealth of the civilized world, the greatness of its laws, the steadiness of its institutions. When Prince Vladimir came here to have water poured on his head, he made a civilizational choice. Russians would integrate to the world, and he brought in monks and bishops to teach it how. He sent an army to help the Byzantine emperor against troublesome invaders, and the emperor gave him a princess to marry in return. It is because of her that the Russian crest is a Byzantine double-headed eagle. Indeed, that crest was directly to Putin’s left during his speech from Moscow.

On my bus from Chersonesos into central Sevastopol I got lectured by Ilya, the driver, about how Russia’s actions in Crimea were no different to those of Western countries in Kosovo, the Falkland Islands, Scotland. “You know the Holy Trinity of the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost? You can’t separate them. It’s the same with our peoples, you can’t separate Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia,” he told me as his aged bus juddered up the hill into town. This appears to be a viewpoint that Putin shares, though it is one I have never heard from a Ukrainian or a Belarussian.

“We are not just close neighbors,” Putin said in the speech. “We are practically, as I have said many times, one nation. Kiev is the mother of Russian cities, of ancient Russia. It is our common cradle, we cannot live without each other.” He had nothing against the Ukrainians, he said, or against Ukraine; quite the opposite, it was just that he really wanted Crimea, and he was going to take it. For Putin, Crimea is not a Hong Kong—a gateway to the rest of the world, where foreign people and their ways are welcome. It is more like Gibraltar, a strategic fortress where foreigners are suspect and foreign ways rejected.

Judging by the two elderly women next to me in the crowd in Sevastopol—Yelena Yevdokimova, who waved a Russian flag, and her friend Galina Vinokurova—this was absolutely fine with them. “We cried with fear before, and now we cry with happiness,” Yevdokimova said.