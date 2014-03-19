Brian Beutler Joins The New Republic as Senior Editor

PRESS RELEASE

Washington, D.C. — Franklin Foer, Editor of The New Republic, announced today that Brian Beutler will join the company's editorial team as a Senior Editor in April. At The New Republic, Beutler will write daily about U.S. politics and policy, with a focus on Congress, the White House, elections, and political movements. "Brian has that rare ability to both report, quickly and deeply, and to produce original analysis," says Foer. "He's one of Washington's most promising talents."

Beutler, who joins The New Republic from Salon.com, says, "I share The New Republic's commitment to writing honestly and critically about policy and movement politics. I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of myriad talented political writers who have called The New Republic their home."

Prior to Salon.com, Beutler led coverage of health-care reform, financial reform, and fiscal policy at Talking Points Memo as a Senior Congressional Reporter. Beutler is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. You can follow him on Twitter @brianbeutler.