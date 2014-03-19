Brian Beutler Joins The New Republic as Senior Editor

Beutler, who joins The New Republic from Salon.com, says, "I share The New Republic's commitment to writing honestly and critically about policy and movement politics. I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of myriad talented political writers who have called The New Republic their home."

Prior to Salon.com, Beutler led coverage of health-care reform, financial reform, and fiscal policy at Talking Points Memo as a Senior Congressional Reporter. Beutler is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. You can follow him on Twitter @brianbeutler.

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