Anthony Lane's Scarlett Johansson Profile Turns The New Yorker into a Men's Magazine

Back in the '90s, Tad Friend wrote a long essay in Spin magazine titled “Notes on The Death of the Celebrity Profile.” It was filled with now-familiar complaints: Magazine writers are at the mercy of a p.r. apparatus, which dictates what can be discussed (nothing of substance) and how long an interview can last (as long as it takes the star to finish lunch). A decade and a half later, the celebrity profile keeps chugging along (Friend makes his living writing quite good ones for The New Yorker), but the form reached a new nadir this week, courtesy of Friend’s colleague Anthony Lane and a 5000-word feature on the “Unstoppable Scarlett Johansson.” Lane’s piece, the worst profile I can remember reading in The New Yorker, can be reduced to one basic takeaway: Anthony Lane thinks Scarlett Johansson is radiant, and wants to tell you all about it.

Johansson, who has two movies coming out in the next few weeks and was recently the center of a controversy over her endorsement of SodaStream, isn’t a bad subject. (Though Lane’s question, “Why should we watch Johansson with any more attention than we pay to other actors?” can be easily answered: We don’t.) But he has barely any time with the star: He watches her during a 7-minute photoshoot in a Waldorf-Astoria suite, and hangs around for a while afterwards as one of Johansson's publicists supervises. He’s under strict instructions not to mention Johansson’s pregnancy, and he complies with those terms. He briefly asks her about the Sodastream affair and the Woody Allen controversy, but dispatches with those topics in a few hundred words. He doesn’t supplement this flimsy interview with any other reporting.