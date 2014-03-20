Face It: The West is Already "Accepting" Putin's Actions

Reports that Vladimir Putin lives in a different world are wrong. If anything, the international community might soon be living in a new brave world, created by Putin. Recent events—in particular the Western response to the Crimea invasion—show that Putin might understand the world order and the nature of political systems better than most analysts and policymakers.

But let’s start from afar. The abbreviated Max Weber definition of a state as an entity with a “monopoly on violence” unexpectedly became very relevant to Ukrainian events. In today’s Western, law-abiding, strictly regulated world, we tend to think of the “monopoly on violence” as a metaphor. Who, after all, is seriously challenging the state in terms of its control over the military or the police?

However, Ukrainian events have demonstrated that control of violence is still at the very essence of the state. Remember that it was only after direct clashes with the police, after the first victims appeared, and after the police started joining the protestors that real regime change began in Ukraine. Only when the first victims emerged did the E.U. and the U.S. finally threaten Yanukovich with sanctions, which led to the split within his elites and Yanukovich’s flight to Russia. The Ukrainian story was about who—the people or the ruler—was stronger.

Ultimately, though, the existence of a given world order is also based upon who is there to defend the existence of such an order. The post–World War II international system (in particular, the Helsinki Accords of 1975) effectively established the inviolability of state borders. Since then, no permanent U.N. Security Council member (so-called “P5”) has dared challenge the territorial integrity of another country with a goal to annex part of its territory. (The 2008 Georgian-Russian war led to emergence of two de jure independent states: South Ossetia and Abkhazia.) So the Crimean case is indeed quite unique: a P5 power annexing a territory recognized by the entire international community. Though the practice was common prior to World War II—for example, the 1939 Nazi-Soviet Pact, which divided eastern European territories into Nazi and Soviet "spheres of influence"—Putin is leading the first attempt in the twenty-first century. And the surprising discovery of the past few weeks is that there are few who are willing or able to stop him.