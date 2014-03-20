The Most Righteous Man at ESPN

At some point, Bilas concluded that he couldn’t abide criticizing players who take questionable shots and coaches who make bad substitutions while keeping silent about the exploitation of young athletes. It’s easy to imagine how this might have cost him a degree of job security. ESPN has a track record of undue deference toward its broadcast partners; last year (to cite just one example), it reportedly pulled out of a critical documentary about football head injuries at the NFL’s request. So far, though, the network has been fine with Bilas’s broadsides against the NCAA. It seems to see him as a useful exception, an antidote to the perception of punches pulled. “Bilas is one of those people it can point to—a get out of jail free card” to wave when the network has its editorial independence challenged, says James Andrew Miller, co-author of the ESPN history Those Guys Have All The Fun. Mark Gross, senior vice president for production and remote events, told me he has never asked Bilas to tone it down, a claim Bilas confirms.

As a critic, Bilas favors a stance of lawyerly bewilderment—the prosecutor appealing to unassailable logic. (“This is where Jay’s legal background serves him well,” Coach K told me.) He thrives on showcasing the small outrages that flow from the big one. His most high-profile protest came last August, when, responding to a tip, he pulled up the NCAA’s online store and entered the name of Heisman Trophy–winning Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel into the search box. Nothing should have happened: College athletes are barred from making merchandise deals, and the NCAA doesn’t sell gear representing specific players. But, sure enough, up popped a page hawking A&M jerseys bearing the number 2, which, guess what, is Manziel’s. Bilas took a screenshot—“cause I know they can’t change that,” he explained, in that adorable way old people talk about the Internet—and tweeted it. He then did the same for several more jerseys bearing the numbers but not the names of big-time college stars. Fans were gleefully scandalized. ESPN, perhaps the most efficient vertically integrated corporation since U.S. Steel, had one more story to milk.

On the morning of the UNC-Duke game-that-wasn’t, Bilas sat in his hotel room, reviewing tape of old games on his laptop. Twice he told the maid to come back later. After watching Duke run the same bland half-court offensive set about ten straight times, Bilas switched over to footage of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. He had a point to make. The Spurs have more talented and experienced players, of course, but also operate in a league designed to maximize the fan experience. They were magnitudes more exciting.