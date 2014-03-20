The Most Righteous Man at ESPN

No, he does not. And there is no more persuasive advocate for upending college sports’ status quo.

Bilas has long nursed an iconoclastic streak. More than 30 years ago, as a Southern California prep kid in an era when players often picked colleges close to home, he took his talents to the Research Triangle, helping Mike Krzyzewski make his first of many Final Four runs. Bilas had his inaugural dust-up with the NCAA while still a Duke player, when he served on a long-range planning committee; his beef was with rules that prevent athletes from transferring immediately when the coach who recruited them switches schools. A decade later, after winning two national championships as an assistant under Coach K (and earning a J.D. from Duke Law), he decided against subjecting his wife and future children to the itinerant coaching lifestyle and took a position at a Charlotte firm, where he remains of counsel. He started doing radio for Duke games, driving to and from Durham in an evening for $200. He joined ESPN in 1995.

At some point, Bilas concluded that he couldn’t abide criticizing players who take questionable shots and coaches who make bad substitutions while keeping silent about the exploitation of young athletes. It’s easy to imagine how this might have cost him a degree of job security. ESPN has a track record of undue deference toward its broadcast partners; last year (to cite just one example), it reportedly pulled out of a critical documentary about football head injuries at the NFL’s request. So far, though, the network has been fine with Bilas’s broadsides against the NCAA. It seems to see him as a useful exception, an antidote to the perception of punches pulled. “Bilas is one of those people it can point to—a get out of jail free card” to wave when the network has its editorial independence challenged, says James Andrew Miller, co-author of the ESPN history Those Guys Have All The Fun. Mark Gross, senior vice president for production and remote events, told me he has never asked Bilas to tone it down, a claim Bilas confirms.

As a critic, Bilas favors a stance of lawyerly bewilderment—the prosecutor appealing to unassailable logic. (“This is where Jay’s legal background serves him well,” Coach K told me.) He thrives on showcasing the small outrages that flow from the big one. His most high-profile protest came last August, when, responding to a tip, he pulled up the NCAA’s online store and entered the name of Heisman Trophy–winning Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel into the search box. Nothing should have happened: College athletes are barred from making merchandise deals, and the NCAA doesn’t sell gear representing specific players. But, sure enough, up popped a page hawking A&M jerseys bearing the number 2, which, guess what, is Manziel’s. Bilas took a screenshot—“cause I know they can’t change that,” he explained, in that adorable way old people talk about the Internet—and tweeted it. He then did the same for several more jerseys bearing the numbers but not the names of big-time college stars. Fans were gleefully scandalized. ESPN, perhaps the most efficient vertically integrated corporation since U.S. Steel, had one more story to milk.

On the morning of the UNC-Duke game-that-wasn’t, Bilas sat in his hotel room, reviewing tape of old games on his laptop. Twice he told the maid to come back later. After watching Duke run the same bland half-court offensive set about ten straight times, Bilas switched over to footage of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. He had a point to make. The Spurs have more talented and experienced players, of course, but also operate in a league designed to maximize the fan experience. They were magnitudes more exciting.

Bilas’s most provocative critique of the NCAA isn’t that the current system is unfair to the players. Everyone thinks that. More audaciously, Bilas also believes that the NCAA is holding back the game itself. For example: Professional men’s basketball has a 24-second shot clock, while in men’s college basketball the limit is 35 seconds—making it, Bilas said, “the slowest game on the planet.” He attributes that shortcoming, along with others such as inferior officiating, to the NCAA’s squeamishness about anything that even approaches the way the professional leagues run their shops. “If you jump into a committee meeting and say, ‘The NBA does this,’ the first reaction you’d get is a mental recoil,” he argued. “[The pros] have great rules, and they have great rules for a reason: They admit they’re selling their product, and we don’t.”

Bilas’s solution is to introduce college sports to the free market. Allow schools to offer players direct compensation; allow athletes to secure sponsorship deals, the way Olympians can. “I’m not saying there [would be] a mandate that they be paid more than their scholarships,” Bilas said. “Just let them.”

He is prepared to press this point for as long as it takes. With one important exception: For all his probity on social media, “College GameDay,” and “SportsCenter,” Bilas tries to avoid bashing NCAA governance while calling the action on the court. His reasoning is that fans have tuned in just to see some hoops. In fact, so has he. “When I walk into the arena,” he shrugged, “I’m not going to be saying, ‘Why isn’t this kid being paid?’ I’m going to the game. It’s a great game.”

Marc Tracy is a staff writer at The New Republic.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated Mark Gross's position at ESPN. He is senior vice president for production and remote events. And Dan Shulman's name was misspelled.