John Boehner’s Ridiculous Excuse for Blocking the Deal on Unemployment Benefits

Jobless benefits represent the one lifeline that the long-term unemployed have. They expired at the end of December after Republicans refused to extend the program. When five Senate Democrats finally reached that agreement with five Senate Republicans last week, agreeing to extend unemployment insurance for five months retroactively, it was a big deal. But a big obstacle remained: The House, where the Republicans caucus controls the chamber and conservatives control the Republican caucus. Sure enough, Boehner on Wednesday said, "We have always said that we're willing to look at extending emergency unemployment benefits again, if Washington Democrats can come up with a plan that is fiscally-responsible, and gets to the root of the problem by helping to create more private-sector jobs. There is no evidence that the bill being rammed through the Senate by [Majority] Leader [Harry] Reid meets that test."

In the past, conservatives have raised two main objections to extending unemployment insurance. One, which Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has made repeatedly, is that the benefits discourage work. The best academic evidence suggests otherwise—that the effect is minimal, at most. The other objection has been that any extension needs some kind of offsetting spending cuts, so that it doesn't increase the deficit. This measure has one. It's includes a budget gimmick called "pensions smoothing" and an extension of some custom fees.

Now, Boehner is invoking two new arguments. The first came in the form of a letter from the National Association of State Work Force Agencies, which argued that the Senate legislation “would cause considerable delays in the implementation of the program and increased administrative issues and costs.” Whether or not that's a valid concern, it's not clear why Boehner wouldn't simply try to amend the bill, in order to address what would seem to be a fixable problem. Boehner also complained that the bill didn't include any policies to create jobs—when, in fact, the Congressional Budget Office has found that extending unemployment insurance boosts demand and creates jobs. (People who get the checks tend to spend money right away, causing the economy to grow faster.)