Chinese Citizens Are Fed Up With Flight 370 Censorship

Netizens have responded with ridicule. “There were 154 Chinese passengers on the plane,” wrote one Weibo user. “Why doesn’t the Chinese media have the power to report exclusive information?” People’s Daily drew mockery for its suggestion that people pray for the victims rather than doing any investigation of its own. "To our domestic media: can you do anything other than lighting candles?" wrote one message board user, according to the China Daily op-ed.

The information vacuum has spawned a whole ecosystem of rumors, from UFOs to terrorist hijackings to reports that the plane landed safely in Vietnam, which the government has moved to squash. The head of China’s joint working group investigating the incident urged civilians to be patient and refrain from speculation. Other officials are doing more than asking. One Weibo user from Hainan guessed that the airplane had entered a secret undersea vessel as part of a terrorist plot to attack the city of Sanya. He was reportedly given a ten-day jail sentence.

The government’s anti-rumor stance is nothing new. Last fall, it announced a crackdown on bloggers who spread rumors, many of which were politically damaging. The campaign included a new rule that anyone who posted a false claim that was then reposted 500 times could go to jail for three years. To show they meant business, police arrested the prominent businessman and commentator Charles Xue, who was accused of soliciting prostitutes—though never formally charged—and later apologized on national television. In the Malaysia Airlines case as in the political cases, the Party’s solution has been to punish rumor-mongerers rather than to open up pathways for reliable information to spread.