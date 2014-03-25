For one thing, the imperative to guarantee results could be paralyzing. “That was the pressure on us,” one ex-aide told me. “‘Don’t do it if it’s not going to be perfect.’” Staff knew that every event should produce positive coverage, and that all the angles had to be exhaustively researched and gamed out (not easy with a team of less than 30). But it was never completely clear what the standard of perfection should be. “There’s no barometer: The first lady having the wrong pencil skirt on Monday is just as big of a fuck-up as someone speaking on the record when they didn’t mean to or a policy initiative that completely failed,” says another former aide. “It just made you super anxious.” Another past employee described a common feeling of “how can we be the caliber that we’re expected to be with no attention and no resources and being an afterthought? And all that can make for sparks. Friction.”

Former staffers describe a high-stress, high-stakes workplace, in which Mrs. Obama scrutinized the smallest facets of her schedule. Aides in both wings of the White House say she insists on planning every move months in advance and finalizing speeches weeks ahead of time—a rigidity nearly unheard of in today’s chaotic political environment. “For her, trust is huge, really feeling like people were protecting and thinking about her,” says one alum. “And then, also, she’s a lawyer. She’s really disciplined. She cares about the details. She’s never going to wing it.” The alum explained that staffers would often want to run an idea by Mrs. Obama casually, to get her read on it. “That kind of doesn’t work for her,” the alum said. “You have to fully think it through and be ready for questions.” It didn’t help that the West Wing, which was often absent during the long pre-planning phase, could swoop in on the day of an event to gripe about its execution. (I worked in the White House press operation until March of 2011, but rarely worked closely with the East Wing.)

All of this led to a culture of harsh internal judgment. Invitations to meetings with the first lady, in her office above the Jackie Kennedy Garden, became a vital status symbol, a way for staffers to measure their worth. “Every meeting was like an identity crisis, whether you got invited or not,” one former East Winger told me. Casual face-time with Mrs. Obama was coveted as a badge of insiderdom. “Everyone sort of stands at attention in a different way, or they try to make the joke, or they try to be the one noticed, or they try to get the smile,” says a former employee. “And that’s in part a yearning for acknowledgment that you’re part of this, something bigger, and that she knows who you are.” Another former employee put it more bluntly: “They don’t want to work for her; they want to be friends with her.”

Few have succeeded. Mrs. Obama has consistently shown a strong preference to be surrounded by aides with whom she has long-standing ties. “She’s the kind of person who, if you know her a long time, you get to the point with her where you’re loved,” says a former White House staffer, “but it’s really hard at first.” Within months of taking office, Mrs. Obama replaced her first chief-of-staff, Jackie Norris—who had overseen the campaign’s stellar Iowa operation—with an old friend, Susan Sher. When Sher returned to Chicago at the end of 2010, Tina Tchen, another Chicago lawyer who’d been working in the White House Office of Public Engagement, settled into the chief-of-staff job. Former employees say that Sher and Tchen both emphasized competence and conflict-avoidance over grand vision. Most important, both were comfortable taking orders from Valerie Jarrett, the first lady’s self-appointed enforcer and avatar. Let’s Move! saw its first two directors wash out—one a veteran political organizer and the next a pediatrician—to be replaced in 2013 by Sam Kass, the Obamas’ longtime chef and garden-master.

Kristina Schake, consigned to this environment, did her best. She pushed to broaden Mrs. Obama’s audience without exceeding her boss’s willingness to take risks. It was Schake who recommended that the first lady appear with celebrities like Jimmy Fallon for what have become familiar bouts of silliness: feeding kale chips to Fallon and Will Ferrell, or dunking a mini basketball on LeBron James as Dwyane Wade reads healthy-eating tips. Those appearances won important attention for the first lady’s signature issues.

They also won Schake admirers in the West Wing, where the president’s advisers had long been suspicious of the seriousness of Mrs. Obama’s operation. Jennifer Palmieri, now the communications director in the West Wing, quietly approached Schake about taking the deputy job there, a de facto promotion. At the same time, Schake was talking to the East Wing about taking on an elevated role. When word got out about the West Wing job, the process blew up—apparently over whether Schake had the first lady’s permission to pursue the job with Palmieri. In the private sector, a talented candidate will pursue any and all opportunities for advancement, but in the East Wing it was a violation of trust, Mrs. Obama’s core principle. Schake (who declined to comment) left in June 2013 for a job at L’Oreal.

Her strategic review, though, had at least one lasting impact: the addition of an initiative on education equality to the first lady’s agenda. The goal is to encourage more young people, especially those from underserved populations, to achieve a college education. It’s a cause that Mrs. Obama is clearly passionate about and one that harnesses the power of her own life story. And yet insiders say that the program has so far fallen short of one of the strategic plan’s key recommendations—that it be supported with substance, like proposals for legislation or policy changes among higher-ed institutions. “Maybe they’re easing their way into it,” one former staffer told me hopefully.

In September, the first lady jetted to Watertown, Wisconsin, for a new initiative named Drink Up. The idea was to try to counter the marketing oomph of the makers of sugary drinks. Joined by Eva Longoria, Mrs. Obama led Watertown’s high school students in a toast with Drink Up–branded water bottles and participated in “water games.” The kickoff did not go entirely smoothly. Nutrition activists questioned why Big Soda companies were among the program’s corporate promoters. Watertown had presumably been selected because of its name, but a local paper noted that one of the town’s major employers is a soda-bottling plant. (Vetting can be a casualty of the East Wing’s under-staffing.) The whole thing felt a bit like an episode of “Veep.”

Michelle Obama will be first lady for three more years, and the status quo is likely to continue. The office ranks have filled out with operatives comfortable with Watertown-style initiatives, and several say this has led to a less fraught workplace environment. Chief among the decision-makers are Kass and Jarrett—old family friends who enjoy rare access to the president and first lady’s ultra-secluded living quarters, and to Mrs. Obama’s private thinking. (Drink Up was a Kass brainchild.) The first lady remains broadly popular, and her office has contributed to some laudable gains: “From day one, the First Lady ambitiously set out to make a measurable impact on the lives of everyday American families,” reads a statement provided by the East Wing to The New Republic. “From a recent CDC report that found that the obesity rate for young children plummeted 43 percent in the last decade to 380,000 vets hired since the inception of Joining Forces, the First Lady is laser-focused on moving the needle wherever and whenever possible.”

And yet it’s hard not to harken back to the Michelle Obama of the early 2008 campaign. Just a few days before her speech in Madison, Mrs. Obama headlined a rally in the old music hall in downtown Cincinnati. As an itinerant campaign staffer assigned to the event, I watched from the back of the hall and was struck by the palpable force of her argument. She talked for an hour about race and inequality in frank, critical terms. At one point, she told a story about a young African American girl who had approached her at an event and told her that, if Barack Obama won the election, it would mean that she could be whatever she wanted when she grew up. Then the girl had burst into tears, Michelle told the crowd, because she knew that her country was already leaving her behind. There was no one else on the national scene who could tell a story like that and have it mean so much. I went back and searched for coverage of the rally but found only one brief clip on YouTube. There was a short story in The Cincinnati Enquirer, but it is locked away in the paper’s archive. Otherwise there is nothing, as though the event never happened.

Reid Cherlin, a former White House assistant press secretary, is a writer living in Brooklyn.