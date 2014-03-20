Beyoncé's Instagram Photos From the Anne Frank House Are Appropriately Provocative

It also may be an honest depiction of what she is feeling. She may have received ample education about the destruction of European Jewry during her childhood. But if she is only learning of its scope now, as an adult, that would not make her the first; it wouldn’t even make her the first if she had been introduced to it through Anne Frank. Famously, Jeff Mangum, the frontman of the revered indie band Neutral Milk Hotel, whose seminal album In The Aeroplane Over The Sea was inspired by Anne Frank, read the diary for the first time as an adult and was blown away. One wonders if Beyoncé, who was once a teenage girl and has a daughter who will one day be a teenage girl, didn’t feel the same way during her hour at the museum.

Those of us who grew up with knowledge of the Holocaust might be inured to it. For us, moments like this one are valuable: As we scrolled through our Instagram feeds, past selfies and cat pictures, we were jarred to come across the world’s most famous pop star mugging with the iconic black-haired murdered Jewish girl. The Holocaust is jarring, and it serves us well to be jarred anew by it every so often. This picture allows us to recover our sense of wonder at its enormity and awfulness. Good for Beyoncé for putting us in that place.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the name of the museum. It's called the Anne Frank House.