Beyoncé's Instagram Photos From the Anne Frank House Are Appropriately Provocative

On Thursday, the day after her Amsterdam concert, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z visited the Anne Frank House. The pop superstar subsequently posted this photograph to her Instagram account, which has 10.8 million followers.

The museum is located in a beautiful house overlooking one of Amsterdam’s many photogenic canals. It is, in fact, the house in whose attic the van Pels and Frank families hid for two years before somebody ratted on them and they were arrested in August 1944. In early 1945, Frank died at the age of 15 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, probably of disease, after a tenure in Auschwitz. Hers was far from the only attic in which European Jews hid during World War Two. Rather, the reason so many people know Anne Frank’s name today is that her father, Otto, posthumously published her diary, which covers most of her time in the hiding space and, in addition to being the basis for a popular play and movie, is an astonishingly well-written document of an extraordinary situation, illuminating not only on the subject of trying to save oneself from a genocide but on the subject of being an adolescent girl.

And so here is Queen Bey. She and Jay-Z spent more than an hour in the museum, according to its Facebook page, before heading off to her concert this evening in Antwerp, Holland. She posted another picture from there on her Instagram as well.

This picture is more striking. Beyoncé, who is precisely nobody’s idea of a shrinking violet, is oddly self-effacing in her huddled crouch. (In how many photographs would she permit more images of somebody else than of herself?) Visiting the museum, and particularly the attic itself, is a humbling experience, if only because you cannot believe how small the space is. According to my own memory, one feels dazed afterward. The claustrophobia carries over to her pose.