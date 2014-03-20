Liberal Writers Say Ruth Bader Ginsburg Shouldn't Retire. That's Not Only Wrong—It's Dangerous.

But there’s another problem with these pleas for judges to behave rationally and politically: They seem to assume judges suffer from poor judgment. As Steven Mazie of the Economist puts it in a piece today, “Does anyone really think the justice has yet to think through her decision? Isn’t the doomsday scenario of a 6- or 7-justice conservative bloc screamingly obvious to her? Should any of us really counsel Justice Ginsburg on her major life decisions?”

The mistake here, which Lithwick is also guilty of, is seeing this as a "life decision" for Ginsburg. There are much, much more serious issues at risk. Lithwick then writes that "it’s perverse in the extreme to seek to bench Ginsburg the fighter, simply because Senate Democrats are unwilling or unable to fight for the next Ginsburg." What makes Lithwick think that Democrats would not fight for the next Justice? Her only evidence is that they aren't fighting for a surgeon general nominee and a civil rights appointee, which are rather different jobs.

Lithwick relies largely on two other pieces about Ginsburg, one by her colleague Emily Bazelon. The really odd aspect of Bazelon's column is her contention that all this talk about Ginsburg retiring "isn't helpful," as if the role of journalists is to write things that are helpful, whatever that means. Bazelon acknowledges that if Ginsburg retires under a Republican president the court could move strongly to the right with "dreaded" results. But then she adds:

And then? Would We the People rise up and elect a Democratic president, who would then get to make his own slew of appointments? Would the left finally take the courts as seriously as the right has long known to? And if not, could we lay the blame on Ginsburg and Breyer—or would we all share in it?

Well, to answer her question, the country would share in the blame for electing a right-wing president. But since we know the country isn't perfect, and doesn't conform exactly to the wishes of Emily Bazelon, perhaps Ginsburg (and Breyer, who is younger), should retire now. Bazelon's argument is truly bizarre: If the people screw up, they will reap what they have sown! Somehow I don't think punishing women who want to control their bodies (for example), and who vote in Bazelon's preferred manner, is fair. Nor is it fair to punish people who care about regulating carbon, protecting voting rights, and controlling the influence of money in politics.