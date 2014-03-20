Liberal Writers Say Ruth Bader Ginsburg Shouldn't Retire. That's Not Only Wrong—It's Dangerous.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the most impressive Justice on the United States Supreme Court, and she has had an astonishingly full and impressive career. The Court will suffer without her. And yet she is also 81 years old. She has had health issues. And she is currently serving in the sixth year of a Democratic presidential term, with no guarantee of who the next president will be. You might think that these facts call for her to retire now, and thus ensure that her seat on the bench is filled by an Obama appointee, who would be almost certain make it through the Senate (which might not be Democratic in a year). And yet liberal commentators seem to be arguing otherwise. The consequences could be severe.

Dahlia Lithwick, the excellent Slate columnist, has an alternately strange and maddening piece this week which argues that Ginsburg is "irreplaceable" and should not retire. According to Lithwick:

But there’s another problem with these pleas for judges to behave rationally and politically: They seem to assume judges suffer from poor judgment. As Steven Mazie of the Economist puts it in a piece today, “Does anyone really think the justice has yet to think through her decision? Isn’t the doomsday scenario of a 6- or 7-justice conservative bloc screamingly obvious to her? Should any of us really counsel Justice Ginsburg on her major life decisions?”

The mistake here, which Lithwick is also guilty of, is seeing this as a "life decision" for Ginsburg. There are much, much more serious issues at risk. Lithwick then writes that "it’s perverse in the extreme to seek to bench Ginsburg the fighter, simply because Senate Democrats are unwilling or unable to fight for the next Ginsburg." What makes Lithwick think that Democrats would not fight for the next Justice? Her only evidence is that they aren't fighting for a surgeon general nominee and a civil rights appointee, which are rather different jobs.

Lithwick relies largely on two other pieces about Ginsburg, one by her colleague Emily Bazelon. The really odd aspect of Bazelon's column is her contention that all this talk about Ginsburg retiring "isn't helpful," as if the role of journalists is to write things that are helpful, whatever that means. Bazelon acknowledges that if Ginsburg retires under a Republican president the court could move strongly to the right with "dreaded" results. But then she adds: