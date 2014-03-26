It says something about our political culture that major magazines would (correctly) shy away from running defenses of communism or fascism, but seem to have no problem lauding imperialism. You might think that an ideology (or "posture") that gave us the First World War, incalculable amounts of racism (and "race theory"), ethnic cleansing, and endless examples of slavery would be shunned. And yet...

A case in point is the latest piece from Robert D. Kaplan, the Atlantic writer, who has penned an article titled "In Defense of Empire." Kaplan has always served an important purpose in Washington, which is that his writing is so consistently bad and glib that he offers a handy way of determining one's own opinions. If Kaplan is for it, one must oppose it by definition. (I kid only slightly.) I have always thought that Henry Kissinger was rotten to the core, but this belief was confirmed when Kaplan pathetically drooled all over him. (For a longer take on Kaplan, the must-read takedown comes courtesy of Tom Bissell.)

Kaplan's case is as follows:

Throughout history, governance and relative safety have most often been provided by empires, Western or Eastern. Anarchy reigned in the interregnums. To wit, the British may have failed in Baghdad, Palestine, and elsewhere, but the larger history of the British Empire is one of providing a vast armature of stability, fostered by sea and rail communications, where before there had been demonstrably less stability. In fact, as the Harvard historian Niall Ferguson has argued, the British Empire enabled a late-19th-and-early-20th century form of globalization, tragically interrupted by a worldwide depression, two world wars, and a cold war.

To say, as Kaplan does, that the peaceful reign of imperialism was interrupted by the First World War is akin to saying that the peaceful reign of Stalin was interrupted by the purges.