Remembering Mr. Creevey

Certainly he was not over-given to the praise of famous men. There are no great names in his vo­cabulary—only nick-names: George III is "Old Nobs," the Regent " Prinney," Wellington "the Beau," Lord John Russell "Pie and Thimble." Brougham, with whom he was on very friendly terms, is sometimes Bruffam, sometimes Beelzebub, and sometimes Old Wickedshifts; and Lord Dur­ham, who once remarked that one could "jog along on £40,000 a year," is King Jog. The latter was one of the great Whig potentates, and it was character­istic of Creevey that his scurrility should have been poured out with a special gusto over his own lead­ers. The Tories were villains of course—Canning was all perfidy and "infinite meanness," Huskisson a mass of "intellectual confusion and mental dirt," Castlereagh—but all that was obvious and hardly worth mentioning; what was really too exacerbat­ing to be borne was the folly and vileness of the Whigs. King Jog, the Bogey, Mother Cole, and the rest of them—they were either knaves or imbe­ciles. Lord Grey was an exception; but then Lord Grey, besides passing the Reform Bill, presented Mr. Creevey with the Treasurership of the Ord­nance, and in fact was altogether a most worthy man.

Another exception was the Duke of Wellington, whom, somehow or other, it was impossible not to admire. Creevey, throughout his life, had a trick of being "in at the death" on every important oc­casion; in the House, at Brooks's, at the Pavilion, he invariably popped up at the critical moment; and so one is not surprised to find him at Brussels during Waterloo. More than that, he was the first English civilian to see the Duke after the battle, and his re­port of the conversation is admirable; one can almost hear the "It has been a damned serious business. Blucher and I have lost 30,000 men. It has been a damned nice thing—the nearest run thing you ever saw in your life," and the "By God! I don't think it would have done if I had not been there." On this occasion the Beau spoke, as was fitting, "with the greatest gravity all the time, and without the least approach to anything like triumph or joy." But at other times he was jocular—espe­cially when Prinney was the subject. "By God! You never saw such a figure in your life as he is. Then he speaks and swears so like old Falstaff, that damn me if I was not ashamed to walk into the room with him."

When, a few years later, the trial of Queen Caro­line came on, it was inevitable that Creevey should be there. He had an excellent seat in the front row and his descriptions of "Mrs. P.," as he preferred to call her Majesty, are characteristic‑

"Two folding doors within a few feet of me were suddenly thrown open, and in entered her Majesty. To describe to you her appear­ance and manner is far beyond my powers. I had been taught to believe she was as much im­proved in looks as in dignity of manners; it is therefore with much pain I am obliged to ob­serve that the nearest resemblance I can recol­lect to this much injured Princess is a toy which you used to call Fanny Royds [a Dutch doll]. There is another toy of a rabbit or a cat, whose tail you squeeze under its body, and then out it jumps in half a minute off the ground into the air. The first of these toys you must suppose to represent the person of the Queen; the latter the manner by which she popped all at once into the House, made a duck at the throne, another to the Peers, and a concluding jump into the chair which was placed for her. Her dress was black figured gauze, with a good deal of trimming, lace, etc.—her sleeves white, and perfectly episcopal; a handsome white veil, so thick as to make it very difficult to me, who was as near to her as any one, to see her face ; such a back for variety and inequality of ground as you never beheld; with a few strag­gling ringlets on her neck, which I flatter my­self from their appearance were not her Majesty's own property."

Mr. Creevey, it is obvious, was not the man to be abashed by the presence of Royalty.

But such public episodes were necessarily rare, and the main stream of his life flowed rapidly, gaily, and unobtrusively through the fat pastures of high society. Everywhere and always he enjoyed himself extremely, but his spirits and his happiness were at their highest during his long summer so­journs at those splendid country houses whose hos­pitality he chronicles with indefatigable verve. "This house," he says at Raby, "is itself by far the most magnificent and unique in several ways that I have ever seen. . . . As long as I have heard of anything, I have heard of being driven into the hall of this house in one's carriage, and being set down by the fire. You can have no idea of the magnificent perfection with which this is accomplished." At Knowsley "the new dining-room is opened; it is 53 feet by 37, and such a height that it destroys the effect of all the other apartments. . . . There are two fireplaces; and the day we dined there, there were 36 wax candles over the table, 14 on it, and ten great lamps on tall pedestals about the room." At Thorp Perrow "all the living rooms are on the ground floor, one a very handsome one about so feet long, with a great bow furnished with rose-colored satin, and the whole furniture of which cost £4000." At Goodwood the rooms were done up in "brightest yellow satin," and at Holkham the walls were covered with Genoa velvet, and there was gilding worth a fortune on "the roofs of all the rooms and the doors." The fare was as sump­tuous as the furniture. Life passed amid a succes­sion of juicy chops, gigantic sirloins, plump fowls, pheasants stuffed with pâté de foie gras, gorgeous Madeiras, ancient Ports. Wine had a double advantage; it made you drunk; it also made you sober: it was its own cure. On one occasion, when Sheri­dan, after 'days of riotous living, showed signs of exhaustion, Mr. and Mrs. Creevey pressed upon him "five or six glasses of light French wine," with excellent effect. Then, at midnight, when the talk began to flag and the spirits grew a little weary, what could be more rejuvenating than to ring the bell for a broiled bone? And one never rang in vain—except, to be sure, at King Jog's. There, while the host was guzzling, the guests starved. This was too much for Mr. Creevey, who, finding he could get nothing for breakfast while King Jog was "eating his own fish as comfortably as could be," fairly lost his temper.