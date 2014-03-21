The Crisis in Ukraine Reached a Tenuous Resolution Today

Ukraine signed an Association Agreement with the E.U. on Friday, the same agreement that former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign in November, triggering the mass protests that led to the current situation. The agreement establishes “an all-embracing framework to conduct bilateral relations” between Ukraine and E.U. member states. E.U. President Martin Schulz said it’s still far too early to discuss Ukraine’s potential accession to the E.U.

Putin ratified the Russian parliament’s treaty to annex Crimea and Sevastopol on Friday morning in the presence of parliament leaders in the Kremlin’s elaborate Catherine Hall. “I want to congratulate you, citizens of the Russian Federation and the inhabitants of the Crimea and Sevastopol on this momentous event,” Putin said before signing the treaty. He also appointed an ambassador to represent the Kremlin in the “Crimean Federal District.” There were celebratory fireworks in Moscow, Simferopol, and Sevastopol today.