The Crisis in Ukraine Reached a Tenuous Resolution Today

Ukraine signed an Association Agreement with the E.U. on Friday, the same agreement that former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign in November, triggering the mass protests that led to the current situation. The agreement establishes “an all-embracing framework to conduct bilateral relations” between Ukraine and E.U. member states. E.U. President Martin Schulz said it’s still far too early to discuss Ukraine’s potential accession to the E.U.

Putin ratified the Russian parliament’s treaty to annex Crimea and Sevastopol on Friday morning in the presence of parliament leaders in the Kremlin’s elaborate Catherine Hall. “I want to congratulate you, citizens of the Russian Federation and the inhabitants of the Crimea and Sevastopol on this momentous event,” Putin said before signing the treaty. He also appointed an ambassador to represent the Kremlin in the “Crimean Federal District.” There were celebratory fireworks in Moscow, Simferopol, and Sevastopol today.

Ukraine’s “truce” with Russia expired today, so Ukrainian forces are starting to vacate military bases in Crimea. The occupying forces in the peninsula are now easily identifiable as Russian soldiers, Reuters reports. "72 military units and institutions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including six warships and 25 auxiliary ships of the Ukrainian Navy, raised the flag of the Russian Federation," FIPRA Ukraine announced.

Nine activists and military officers are still missing in Crimea.