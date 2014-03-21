Putin Channels 'The Godfather'

In annexing Crimea, Vladimir Putin behaved like the Godfather. He gave Russia and the world an offer they couldn’t refuse and said: Either your brains or your signature will be on this contract. This policy proved effective, though it’s not clear for how long.

Earlier this week, Putin said what he thinks: that his regime feels brazenly impudent, and he will do whatever he feels like doing. Crimea is only the first step. He did not, however, say everything.

There was a whole host of lies and manipulations in every paragraph of his address, but lies and manipulation are also an intrinsic component of Putin’s thinking about the world. Any subtle analysis of the address is a waste of time. The president of Russia—so powerful and so isolated—entered a path of confrontation with the rest of the world. He invited partners to talks and then immediately announces that they are “brutal, irresponsible, and unprofessional.” There is something of the spirit of Dostoevsky’s Demons in this—it creates a world that does not exist and has never existed.

What does Kosovo—where Albanians were persecuted—have to do with the situation of the residents of Crimea, who have never been persecuted by anyone? What are we to make of the contempt for the Ukrainian government and parliament? What is it supposed to mean to refer to the Ukrainian government as “fascists and anti-Semites”? Crimean Tatars won’t believe these fairytales about fascists ruling Ukraine because they remember the brutal and murderous mass deportation of their nation by the Stalinist NKVD.