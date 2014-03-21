Tesla Is Proof That Regulation Can Stifle Growth

Elon Musk and his electric car company Tesla have a problem. Starting April 1, they will no longer be able to sell their luxury vehicles directly to consumers in New Jersey, thanks to an old law that requires automakers to sell through car dealerships. This is bad for Tesla, since New Jersey is the company’s fourth largest market, and this is bad for customers there, since now they won’t be able to purchase the cars in state. It’s also a perfect example of how a particularly bad kind of regulation can (and does) inflict damage on the economy, every day and all over the country.

The situation in New Jersey is a bit complex. A law already on the books requires that car sales take place through dealers. But the law didn’t say clearly who could be a dealer—an ambiguity Tesla used to justify direct sales. The trade group representing traditional dealers, the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers, lobbied state authorities to “clarify” the rule. The Coalition got its wish. On March 11, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission decreed that applicants for opening dealerships must be “franchisees.” Tesla, as the automaker, is not a franchisee. It’s the franchisor. And that means it must stop selling cars directly to people who want to buy them.