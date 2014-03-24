That said, it was also very much tainted with politics and a fight between George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison on what current was going to be used in the electric chair . Nonetheless, at least there was a concerted attempt—they took a year off, they were working, they had a commission. We’ve never done that since.

After that, though, it was pretty much fueled with politics. There’s been some element of sincerity [in all of these efforts], even though that apparent sincerity might have been fueled by the desire to continue with the death penalty and to execute people. There have been strands of working hard at a humane method of execution; it’s just been tainted with all these other motivations as well, in addition to a real ignorance about what people are doing. And a conflict with the fact that these are punishments; this is not people being operated on or being executed in a hospital setting or something like that.

LF: Botched executions that have taken place with contaminated or untested drugs have meant that an inmate in Ohio died gasping and choking, and one in Oklahoma cried out that he could feel his “whole body burning” after he was injected. In light of these incidents, do you think death penalty states will continue to use lethal injection to kill death row inmates?

DD: You know, I always have trouble predicting where this is all going to go, so I don’t. Because who would have predicted we would have had a drug shortage in this country, and who would have predicted that we would go to Europe to buy our drugs because we couldn’t buy them here, and then who would have predicted that the European countries would stop selling to us and that we would be doing all the things we’ve been doing in the last five years? That just wasn’t foreseeable. So I’m a little bit gun-shy on trying to predict what states are going to do.

LF: Do you think there’s a way to reform lethal injection procedure to make it more humane, or would that be pretty much impossible?

DD: I think that we should go back to what we did in 1889 and appoint a commission of people who are experts in this area: people who work with these drugs, as well as people who work in the prison setting, and have them come up with the best method of executing someone and take a year off and really talk about it and slow down and get some expertise.

This is what the UK did, as well. They wrote a 500-page report on the death penalty in the country, and not just the execution methods, but all parts of it—the innocence, the race issues, that fact that many of these inmates don’t have adequate counsel, socioeconomic status, gender differences—all of these issues. This is something that the UK just took a sabbatical [on] and really sat down and analyzed their entire death penalty process.

If I could add one thing, this has been going on for decades and decades. It’s just reflective of a very long problem, even though we’ve seen more recent instances of it; it’s been going on for a very long time.