DD: It is a catch 22, but historically, I think the switch from hanging to electrocution [was] probably the most sincere and at least seemingly earnest attempt in this country to really find a humane method of execution. New York state spent over a year analyzing and researching what might be the best method of execution. At that time, the governor of New York appointed a commission of three people who he thought really knew about methods of execution, and who had an expertise. They were appointed to look for the best method of execution in the world. And they did that, and they wrote up a report. They had a very long report looking at every method in the world. So the seriousness and the slowness suggested this was a really earnest way to try to find a method of execution that was going work.

That said, it was also very much tainted with politics and a fight between George Westinghouse and Thomas Edison on what current was going to be used in the electric chair . Nonetheless, at least there was a concerted attempt—they took a year off, they were working, they had a commission. We’ve never done that since.

After that, though, it was pretty much fueled with politics. There’s been some element of sincerity [in all of these efforts], even though that apparent sincerity might have been fueled by the desire to continue with the death penalty and to execute people. There have been strands of working hard at a humane method of execution; it’s just been tainted with all these other motivations as well, in addition to a real ignorance about what people are doing. And a conflict with the fact that these are punishments; this is not people being operated on or being executed in a hospital setting or something like that.