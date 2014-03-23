On Being a Russian-Speaking Ukrainian and Being 'Protected' by Putin

On March 18th, Russian forces in Crimea killed Sergey Kokurin, a 37-year old Ukrainian warrant officer from the Simferopol military unit. He was on the observation tower, and was shot in the heart by a sniper. Kokurin was born in Simferopol and enrolled in the Ukrainian army in 1997, “and since that time never gave up on the idea of serving the Ukrainian nation,” the Defense Ministry of Ukraine wrote on its Facebook page. Kokurin has a four-year-old son. His wife is pregnant with their second child. She is due in May.

Sergey Kokurin was a Ukrainian citizen serving in the Ukrainian armed forces. Like many Ukrainian citizens, about seventeen percent of us, he was Russian by nationality. The first Ukrainian soldier killed in the Russian invasion was a Russian. This will give no pause to Russia’s leaders, who of course do not take seriously their own propaganda that invading Ukraine is necessary to help Russians.

Do not expect us to remark upon the irony, either. Ukraine is a multinational country. Our armed forces, our public services, our universities, everything in this country is multinational. Thousands of people at the Maidan in Kiev were injured during the Ukrainian revolution, of whom at least 104 people were killed. More than two hundred people are still missing (most likely killed too). No one in Ukraine pays much attention to the nationality of the citizens who risked everything for a better future for their Ukrainian homeland. But of course some were Russians, and many more were speakers of Russian.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has interesting ideas about what it means to protect people. On March 4th, he articulated a doctrine of hiding Russian forces, future invaders of more of Ukraine, behind women and children: “Listen carefully. I want you to understand me clearly: if we make that decision it will only be to protect Ukrainian citizens. And let’s see those troops try to shoot their own people, with us behind them – not in the front, but behind. Let them just try to shoot at women and children! I would like to see those who would give that order in Ukraine.”