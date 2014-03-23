The Party's Over for Crimea, but the Hangover Will Linger for a Long Time

When I left Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin had already annexed Crimea, but the border guards at Simferopol airport were refusing to accept it. Three of them were squeezed into a glass box made for two, stubbornly stamping the word “Ukraine” on our passports as we passed by.

We were flying from Simferopol to Moscow on Aeroflot, meaning this was now technically a domestic flight, and border guards weren’t required. But they were sticking to their orders. As far as they were concerned we were leaving Ukraine, and our passports should show it. “We are military people, and we are not allowed to discuss such issues," the senior officer, a man with short brown hair and the Ukrainian crest on his epaulettes, told me. "However, if we are here that means we have orders to be here.” He didn’t exactly sound happy about it.

That was on Wednesday, and events have moved so fast that those border guards are probably no longer there. The Duty Free shop may well be gone, too, since you only get tax-free shopping if you are flying between countries, something that the woman working there told me that she was gloomily aware of. All the formalities have been completed: Russia has taken Crimea, and Putin is moving fast to cement his hold on the place.

This is the second time Putin’s Russia has decided to unilaterally re-draw the map of Europe. In 2008, he recognized the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states after Russia’s short war in Georgia. I was in Abkhazia when that happened, and the celebration was every bit as euphoric there as there were in Simferopol's Lenin Square when Crimeans voted to join Russia. Abkhazians have a lot of weapons, and streams of tracer bullets poured into the night sky, then rained down and rattled on the rooftops.