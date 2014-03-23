The Party's Over for Crimea, but the Hangover Will Linger for a Long Time

That was on Wednesday, and events have moved so fast that those border guards are probably no longer there. The Duty Free shop may well be gone, too, since you only get tax-free shopping if you are flying between countries, something that the woman working there told me that she was gloomily aware of. All the formalities have been completed: Russia has taken Crimea, and Putin is moving fast to cement his hold on the place.

This is the second time Putin’s Russia has decided to unilaterally re-draw the map of Europe. In 2008, he recognized the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states after Russia’s short war in Georgia. I was in Abkhazia when that happened, and the celebration was every bit as euphoric there as there were in Simferopol's Lenin Square when Crimeans voted to join Russia. Abkhazians have a lot of weapons, and streams of tracer bullets poured into the night sky, then rained down and rattled on the rooftops.

Abkhazia and Crimea have a lot in common. They are both temperate and hilly, with long stretches of the Black Sea coast. They were once the Soviet Union’s prime resorts. While Mikhail Gorbachev favored Crimea, Nikita Khrushchev vacationed in Abkhazia, including when he planned the Berlin Wall. Leon Trotsky convalesced in Abkhazia too, and gave a speech after Lenin’s death from the balcony of the Ritsa Hotel in central Sukhumi. The Soviet Union's most favored workers strolled along Sukhumi’s promenades, and bared their pallid, northern bodies beside the warm waters of the Black Sea. This all ended with the fall of the Soviet Union, when the local Abkhaz rose up against the Georgian government.