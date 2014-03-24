The Obamacare Enrollment Deadline Is a Week Away, but There’s Little Mention of the Mandate

The individual mandate has been Obamacare’s most controversial feature. And thanks to constitutional questions, it was nearly the instrument of the whole program’s demise. But it has gotten relatively little attention in the last few months, which is surprising and a little unsettling.

The mandate serves a very important purpose, after all: providing financial incentive for people to buy insurance before they get sick. But the threat only works if people know about it. In Massachusetts, which implemented a similar scheme in 2006, some (though not all) of the advertisements promoting enrollment stressed that carrying insurance had become “a requirement” and that people who failed to get coverage faced a financial penalty.

By the looks of things, official outreach efforts for the Affordable Care Act haven't given the penalty the same amount of attention. Instead, the primary, overwhelming focus has been on the security that insurance brings and the affordability of available plans. This emphasis may reflect marketing research. At the end of the day, those positive messages may resonate most with potential consumers. Or it could reflect political concerns. The mandate is among the law’s least popular features, according to the polls, and promoters might want nothing to do with a message that might further alienate an already ambivalent public. Or, you know, it could reflect both factors.

And yet...if a story by Louise Radnofsky in the Wall Street Journal is indicative, mandate messaging may be less important than it seems. Radnofsky spent some time in Kansas City, getting an up-close look at recruitment and enrollment efforts. And she found plenty of evidence that people don't need the government to tell them about the penalty: