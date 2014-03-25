Suppressing Traumatic Memories Could Be Good for You

Many people—particularly readers of pop psychology—assume that if you push an unpleasant or traumatic memory to the back of your mind, it will stick around in your unconscious and eventually come back to haunt you. “The notion that suppressed memories persist in the unconscious, undermining mental health, has permeated our culture since it was first introduced over a century ago by Freud,” Michael Anderson, a cognitive psychologist at Cambridge University, told me via email. But according to a new paper co-authored by Anderson in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, suppressing unpleasant memories might be an effective way to minimize their impact on mental health: “We found that, surprisingly, suppressing a memory doesn’t simply push it into the unconscious, but actually disrupts unconscious expressions of memory, contrary to what people have long assumed."

A team of psychologists led by Anderson and Pierre Gagnepain of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research had 24 participants study a series of randomly generated word-picture pairs—for instance, the word “duty” and a picture of binoculars—until they came to associate the word with the image: When they saw the term “duty,” they would think of binoculars. Then, the researchers administered a memory test under two conditions. In one condition, participants were given the cue words and told to avoid thinking about the images they’d come to associate with them. In the second condition, they were given the cues and instructed to remember the images.