Suppressing Traumatic Memories Could Be Good for You

Many people—particularly readers of pop psychology—assume that if you push an unpleasant or traumatic memory to the back of your mind, it will stick around in your unconscious and eventually come back to haunt you. “The notion that suppressed memories persist in the unconscious, undermining mental health, has permeated our culture since it was first introduced over a century ago by Freud,” Michael Anderson, a cognitive psychologist at Cambridge University, told me via email. But according to a new paper co-authored by Anderson in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, suppressing unpleasant memories might be an effective way to minimize their impact on mental health: “We found that, surprisingly, suppressing a memory doesn’t simply push it into the unconscious, but actually disrupts unconscious expressions of memory, contrary to what people have long assumed."

A team of psychologists led by Anderson and Pierre Gagnepain of the French Institute of Health and Medical Research had 24 participants study a series of randomly generated word-picture pairs—for instance, the word “duty” and a picture of binoculars—until they came to associate the word with the image: When they saw the term “duty,” they would think of binoculars. Then, the researchers administered a memory test under two conditions. In one condition, participants were given the cue words and told to avoid thinking about the images they’d come to associate with them. In the second condition, they were given the cues and instructed to remember the images.

In the next part of the experiment, they would be given a cue word and then shown a jumble of images; their task was to pick out the picture associated with the cue word. It turned out that the people in the first, or “no-think,” condition took longer to pick the target picture out of the group of images—indicating that they had succeeded in weakening the association that existed in their own memory.